Daily Insider: Of three early lessons from my boss avoid Crusading served best
LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO: SA’s new test case for Coalition Government – Retief Odendaal of the DA, now NMB Exec Mayor after 10 party coalition ejects disastrous ANC/EFF administration (For Spotify, click here)
As a relatively young journalist whom circumstances threw into a very senior position, my boss pulled me aside with three instructions I’ve never forgotten. First, keep my side of the business clean so he has one less thing to worry about. Second, take decisions independently, but really think about them first – that way, if it’s wrong, something was learned.
Third never, but never, embark on any Journalistic Crusades. The advice served me well at that time – and in the decades since. Mostly the third one, which has become BizNews’s obvious differentiator and, for me, the biggest single reason for our high engagement. It attracted a tribe who align with the mission of airing all sides of any story. This support has expanded into their unprecedented interaction with the brand.
We encourage such feedback by regularly publishing “Community Speaks…” pieces summarising our community’s perspectives. Recently we’ve been receiving considered contributions for publication. Which we gladly so, not just because these submissions deserve the widest possible audience, but as our living reminder to never underestimate the intelligence of the community we serve.
Two were on the site’s home page yesterday: Manie Marais applied the facts to take me on over my endorsement of John Biccard’s investment prowess (click here). And Don Clarke used history to offer advice to SA’s opposition politicians (click here). We’re a platform for diverse views. So send your own thought-provoking contribution to [email protected].
