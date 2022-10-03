LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:

In his brilliant Giants of Enterprise, a biography about seven long-departed US industrial titans, Richard Tedlow explains in some detail how extreme power often creates delusion in those affected. The Steinheist series based on Rob Rose’s book and now airing on Showmax, confirms how comprehensively this malady afflicted one MJ Jooste.

Such delusion, however, can also infect large organisations. Take Bain and Company’s response to SA Treasury’s 10 year ban on the Boston-based consulting firm. An official Bain media statement titled We Disagree With The Ban and attributed to “a company spokesman” hit my inbox late last Thursday. It is delusional to the point of insanity.

The consulting firm takes no responsibility for its actions which hollowed out one of SA’s few centres of excellence – a painstakingly created, world class revenue collection service. Bain’s collective conscience is clear because SARS was repaid fees it was paid for that massively destructive contract. Bain adds that there is “no evidence” of corrupt practices.

OK, so HTF do its propagandists explain hundreds of thousands of dollars Bain paid to a “fixer” whose only service was to arrange one-on-one meetings with SA’s deeply corrupt president Jacob Zuma? A service which, unfortunately for SA, the fixer delivered on and then some. Bain urgently needs to fire deranged executives driving this campaign. And appoint some with integrity. First the UK Government. Now SA’s Treasury. Next Joe Biden?

