In 2022, SA load-shedded for average of one in every three days.
I really enjoyed yesterday’s monthly catch-up on the Corion Report with David Bacher (yes, cricketer Ali’s son). Apart from sharp declines in stock prices worldwide during what David described in our interview as a “brutal” September, two other things jumped out for me.
First was the month’s huge outflows for the Coronation and Allan Gray Balanced funds (R600m and R500m respectively) whose excessive fees and poor performance had been highlighted on BizNews by financial whistleblower Sean Peche. His conclusions were clearly taken very seriously indeed by some investors.
The other was the way Corion quantified loadshedding over the past four years. In 2019, it reports, Eskom staged 534 hours of blackouts on SA. That rose 58% to 844 hours in 2021 and a further 37% to 1153 hours last year. For 2022 so far, we’re already at a new peak of 1950 hours, up 69% on 2021’s all-time high.
Put differently, SA has suffered electricity blackouts for 81 of the 277 days so far this year. That’s one day in every three. Another poisonous gift courtesy of ANC cadre deployment and ANC socialist ideology which legislated, until very recently, that only the state monopoly could produce and distribute electricity. If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.
