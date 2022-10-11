The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Airline prices normalised, so book early – and fly on Tues, Sat.
LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO (on iTunes): Cemair’s seven year wait for SA airline ‘normalisation’ pays off – airline has quadrupled since pre-Covid (Click here for Spotify)
LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:
- Magnus Heystek: February’s probable greylisting of SA likely to spark a run on currency, shares, bonds
- PANDA’s final ‘bear hug’ for ‘Slim’ Karim
- Blood tests detecting cancer earlier: a sign of hope for millions
- JZ’s private prosecution of Downer and Maughan set for Feb 2023
- Bitcoin volatility looks to return
- Mmusi Maimane, self-styled ‘Man in the Arena’, targets 5m voters for new political party BOSA
- The awful truth lies in the bleached and empty villages – Cathy Buckle
- South Africans must keep fighting to overcome second-rate service
- Don’t like paying for electricity? – become a cabinet minister
- Sabotage and spying bring Eskom to its knees and leaves South Africa in darkness (Archives)
- Q&A with Piet Viljoen on performance fees, his bundle of twigs investment method and Magnus Heystek (Archives)
- Boardroom Talk: Himars prove point that in War (as in Business) superior technology always triumphs (Premium)
- How to make peace with your stock market losses – with insight from the Wall Street Journal (Premium)
NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.
Enjoyed some really good insights during my interview yesterday with Cemair founder and CEO Miles vd Molen. The way he sees it, the (higher) prices we’re now paying to travel in SA’s JNB/CT/DBN ‘golden triangle’ are finally reflecting reality. So, after staying away from those routes for years, his rapidly expanding airline has reopened those routes.
Cemair’s boss explained that until recently, fares were distorted through massive subsidisation first by taxpayers (SAA) and then creditors (Kulula.com and BA). The strategy was based on a belief that by holding prices below cost, competitors would be driven out of business. Bully-boy tactics rarely work out well. Nor did they here.
Another result of the industry’s ‘normalisation’ is a return to old fashioned economics. Now that excess capacity has been removed, the best prices are secured by booking in advance. Like any business, airlines love filling order books early. Also, it’s best to travel on Tuesdays and Saturdays, which are traditionally less popular. And thus tickets cost less.
To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.