Daily Insider: Transnet strike is the last kick of a dying trade union horse
- Chickens coming home to roost? Pfizer exec admits Covid-19 vaccine wasn’t even tested to see if it would prevent transmission
- Johannesburg – a tale of City corruption?
- Prof Colleen Aldous clarifies the outcome of the colon cancer study as positive
- CrypTalk ep 9 – The likelihood of more Bitcoin volatility and the $100m Binance Bridge hack
- Intel shares slide and chip maker looks to lay off staff due to decreased chip demand
- International companies operating in South Africa are critical to the Growth story
- The ultimate victory of commercial interests over science – Prof Noakes on Ancel Keys’ Cholesterol Con
- Hinting at future nightmares – PANDA on Covid-19 vaccines
- Schizophrenia, autism research may have found a promising new avenue
- Assupol – Not part of the flock
- Ramaphosa’s pork pies on police devolution
- SA students in Russia stranded with government funding woes
- London remains a prime residential investment location
There are two ways of viewing the current labour strike at Transnet, the country’s State-owned rail and port monopoly.
Pessimists will point to it as another example of a broken country. The better informed of them citing a Minerals Council’s estimate of a R815m daily loss of foreign exchange from iron ore, coal, chrome, manganese, and ferrochrome exports. Apply the economy’s multiplier effect via wages, procurement, taxes and profits and SA is clearly losing big time.
Another way of observing the situation delivers a more hopeful conclusion. One which suggests Transnet’s strike reaffirms further the spectacular failure of the ANC’s ‘Developmental State’ fantasy. Better still, it supports a decision by government early last year to bring private sector operators into the rail network and SA’s ports.
Sure, Transnet’s strike has dropped forex-earning exports to a fraction of the normal flow. But that’s a temporary setback. Longer-term, the country is well advanced in removing the State’s dead hand from absolute control of this critical economic artery. Efficient, well-resourced competitors will soon arrive. This is the last kick of a dying trade union horse. Hope springs.
- US Inflation sits at 8,2% as core prices hit four-decade high – with insight from The Wall Street Journal
- Pan African Resources: Buy, hold or sell?
- Even a small nuclear test by North Korea would be a big US worry
- Who blew up Britain’s pension funds? With insight from The Wall Street Journal
- Financial Times perspective: Time for investors to learn a new game
- Boardroom Talk: New BN portfolio holding FirstRand drops 6% on AR release day. No need to panic.
- What went wrong when Shoprite tried to push north
