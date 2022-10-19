The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Contrasting Joburg’s servant leader and its prime opportunist
From what I hear, during her 10 months in office former Joburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse built a sizeable fan base in Soweto – the voting base of SA’s biggest Metro. On the other hand, the 8 seat (of 270) turncoat in her once ruling compact, Gayton McKenzie’s ANC-partnering Patriotic Alliance, appears to be shrinking fast in its heartland of Eldorado Park.
That’s one of many contrasts between two people at the centre of the Metro’s turbulence. Phalatse, a medical doctor, turned to politics in frustration at what she witnessed serving Joburg’s poorest in Alexandria. McKenzie, who served seven a 15-year sentence for armed robbery, is a shameless opportunist who makes no effort at hiding his intentions.
My interview with Phalatse yesterday suggests she can be counted among that most rare of the species, what Athol Trollip describes as “a conviction politician”. She strikes me as the real deal – a servant leader. The personification of much that is good about 21st Century South Africans. McKenzie, from his actions and blustering on YouTube, not so much.
Democracy is far from perfect. Like the stock market, it tolerates aberrations, sometimes for extended periods. But given time, as with share prices there’s a rebalancing. With coalitions set to play a huge role after the 2024 National Elections, let’s hope we see a reversion to the political mean well ahead of SA’s next big voting day. Now just 18 months away.
