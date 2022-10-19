The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
On the record: Markus Jooste’s trustee opens up on SARB’s R4.8bn asset raid
SA businessman Gary Harlow, named in High Court papers which sanctioned yesterday’s seizure of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s assets, says he will help the authorities in any way possible. In this interview with Alec Hogg of BizNews, Harlow explains how shortly after the Steinhoff implosion in 2017 he agreed to become a trustee of Silveroak, Jooste’s family trust. He also unpacks the history of his relationship with SA’s biggest corporate fraudster – and shares what happened at Silveroak during the past four years of his trusteeship. Harlow, best known for his custodianship of formerly JSE-listed Unihold, serves on numerous directorates including Cell C and JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms.
