ICJ judgement – and SA’s chief rabbi names and shames four big corporates

The story on the ICJ judgement is taking on a life of its own which may not work out so well for four large South African businesses – MTN, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Absa. Over the weekend, the chief rabbi of South Africa, Warren Goldstein, made some serious allegations against the businesses.

The big story in South Africa right now is something that’s happening 7 000 kilometers away – the war between Israel and Hamas. Reason: South Africa has became involved in the matter after the ANC government brought an action against Israel in the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The court ruled on Friday. Its judgment was long enough to give pundits on all sides an opportunity to repeat the parts that suited their argument. So depending on who you beleve, the South African jurors who presented the case should either be welcomed home like conquering heroes – or castigated as being part of a plot that wasted taxpayer money and threatens national economic stability.

My legal knowledge is limited to a second class pass in Comm Law 1 decades ago. Which is another way of saying interpreting this is way outside my circle of competence. But our partners in London, the Financial Times, has the resources and credibility to get as close to the truth as anyone.

So whether or not you believe the ANC’s intentions were honourable – which is a point we will revert to in a moment – the fact is it did not succeed in the attempt to stop Israel operating militarily in Gaza.

The story, though, is taking on a life of its own which may not work out so well for four large South African businesses – MTN, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Absa. Over the weekend, the chief rabbi of South Africa, Warren Goldstein, made some serious allegations against the businesses.

The rest of his message to the local Jewish community is in a similar vein, in part drawing on the history of the Jewish people, including from the book of Exodus and well-documented persecution.

The bombshell, though, is contained in the burst within a couple of minutes where the rabbi makes some powerful allegations – and threats……

We are approaching the companies for their side of the story and will report that in due course.

