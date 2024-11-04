🔒 US Presidential Election: Just seven States hold key to the White House

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Alec Hogg

If pundits are to be believed, the 2024 US Presidential Election is pretty much done and dusted in 43 of the nation’s 50 States. How voters in seven “toss up” States vote, will apparently decide whether Donald Trump or Kalama Harris will be occupying the White House in January.

Given the dominant economic, political and social role the world’s most powerful nation plays in all of our lives, that’s an eye-opener for the 95% of humanity who live outside of the USA.

To get a better feel, we’ve broken down the Presidential contest into each State, showing how many of the 538 Electoral College votes each has. There is a slight difference to the 2020 Presidential where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 306 to 232 Electoral College votes.

After the 2022 Census, Texas got two more votes (to 40) and California lost two less (to 53). Excepting for Nebraska and Maine, the contest is a straight first-past-the-post affair with all of a State’s votes allocated to the candidate who gets the most support. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Of the 50 States, 32 are regarded as “safe” for one of the candidates; 11 are classified as “likely” for one of them; with just seven up for grabs for either candidate. The seven “toss up” States which hold the key to the White House are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which between them control 94 votes – or just 17.5% of the total.

The table below is a pictorial guide to the breakdown.

As we head into the election, after allocating the votes in the 43 “safe” and “likely” States, Kamala Harris has a probable 225 Electoral College votes against Donald Trump’s 219.

As the successful candidate requires a majority of the 538 Electoral College votes – ie 270 – provided she retains all her “safe” and “likely” States, Harris needs 45 more votes from the seven “toss up” States to win. On the same assumption, Trump needs another 51.

While even a single surprise in the 43 other states would throw all the calculations into the air, simple arithmetic tells us if voting elsewhere goes as predicted and Trump were to win Pennsylvania (20); North Carolina (15); and Georgia (16), he could lose all of the other “toss up” States and win.

From her side, were Harris to win Pennsylvania (20); together with her most likely others – Michigan (16) and Wisconsin (10) – she would succeed her boss Joe Biden as President.

Which explains why the candidates have spent so much time campaigning in Pennsylvania…….

The contest in this State couldn’t be tighter. An average of 22 Polls, the last of which was done on November 3, gives a margin of one-tenth of one percentage point to Trump (click on the image below for the details). It could be that close.

