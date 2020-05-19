How an online community can help property investors navigate

*This content is brought to you by Wealth Migrate

Let’s not be coy, our world has been turned upside down, and nothing looks or feels familiar anymore, but we can take some comfort in the knowledge that the worst downs are followed by ups.

Property investors are understandably nervous about the future of property prices, their tenants and the returns. They are filled with uncertainty. Should they sell now, wait it out or get ready to snatch up bargains that are likely to emerge?

There is a long history of a repeating pattern of peaks and troughs through world wars, famines, disease, stock market and financial collapses, yet the undeniable ability to rebound and create wealth remains unquestionable.

Wealth Migrate believes “super” real estate communities of likeminded people will band together online to share their common drive and ambition, working, growing and investing together to navigate the most tumultuous of times. This will lead to a new wave of successful property investors.

In this uncertainty, the one thing about the future of property that investors can be sure of is that technology is rapidly changing how investors access information, including due diligence, research and access to opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach.

Wealth Migrate has used technology to create the world’s first global real estate investing platform where accredited property investors can access opportunities from countries such as the US, the UK and Australia, from the comfort of their own homes.

This has opened up a new world to property investors who traditionally had access only to property opportunities within their own countries or cities.

Scott Picken, the CEO of Wealth Migrate, says: “Wealthy people have a secret formula for being successful. Becoming wealthy starts with information from the most trusted and reliable sources, and then being able to apply that information easily to your circumstances. In the 20th century you learnt something and then did it. In the 21st century, you need to be constantly learning, apply immediately and learn while doing.”

This is what motivated Wealth Migrate to create an online portal where property investors can go to have their questions answered while learning from those who have been there and done it.

The Wealth Inner Circle is the first of its kind online global community of property investors who interact, learn, share and grow together. The people in its thriving communities are learning from the mistakes and successes of others, gaining valuable insight from experts and successful property investors and enjoying exclusive opportunities delivered to their inbox.

The key to its success is “the power of the crowd” where the growing numbers of people alongside experts in their field can discuss the latest real estate opportunities in detail, including global markets, trends, technology, digital real estate and currencies. The power of the community lies in the synergy it creates.

Synergy comes from the Greek word “synergos”, which means “working together”, and the phenomenal power of community is evident everywhere. Studies done decades ago on the flying formation of migrating birds show that they fly 70% further together than if they were to fly alone. Working in a pack with likeminded individuals can be the difference between success and failure.

