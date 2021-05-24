Beware of the grey areas with your retirement

*This content is brought to you by Brenthurst Wealth

By Rocco van Zyl*

Anyone who has had some life-experiences will tell you that life is not black-and-white, but rather different shades of grey. This concept is just as truthful for when it comes to investing, and all the different variables and risks that investors need to consider with their respective investments.

It is especially relevant to your retirement planning. The majority of South Africans are aware of the importance of having some sort of provision for retirement. However, the more gut-wrenching fact is that less than 10% of South Africans have enough provision to retire comfortably and not have to rely on other sources of income (such as from the state, friends, family etc). In recent years, the restrictions that Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act stipulate for retirement annuities, have worsened retirement savings outcomes. The main reason is because there is an offshore exposure limit of 30% for these investment vehicles, thus leaving the returns of investors and to-be retirees vulnerable and exposed to the lacklustre performance of the local market, the JSE. A possible solution is to break-off from the shackles of Regulation 28 and gain more control over retirement investments and retire out of a retirement annuity and purchase a living annuity, an investment vehicle with fewer restrictions on retirement savings. Below is a table comparing the returns of the past 15 years from the JSE Index, with the returns of that of the MSCI World Index and the S&P 500 Index. The differences are sobering, to say the very least…

15 years:

Start Date 30-Apr-06 End Date 30-Apr-21 Initial Investment R100,000

Index Ending Investment Value FTSE/JSE All Share Total Return (ZAR) R492,245.17 MSCI World Total Return (ZAR) R694,761.72 S&P 500 Total Return (ZAR) R1,046,795.56

FTSE/JSE All Share Total Return (ZAR) MSCI World Total Return (ZAR) S&P 500 Total Return (ZAR) USD-ZAR X-RATE Current Investment Value R492,245.17 R694,761.72 R1,046,795.56 R241,382.18 Annual Returns in ZAR 11.21% 13.79% 16.95% 6.05% Standard Deviation of Returns 15.16% 14.50% 15.35% 16.32%

Source: Brenthurst Wealth Investment Committee

When it comes to retirement planning, the two main stages are ‘Pre-retirement’ and ‘Post Retirement’. The grey area is the middle. Yes, there is a grey area, and yes- it is often over-looked. The majority of South Africans view their retirement annuity as strictly ‘Pre-retirement’, and their living annuity as strictly ‘post-retirement’. Thus, they assume that they must first retire from their employment or work in general, and only at the age of 60/65, and then once these two conditions are both met simultaneously, they can retire out of their retirement annuity and purchase a living annuity. Simply, it does not have to be this way…

The grey area lies in what is defined as the retirement age in South Africa. That number is 55. Once an investor has reached 55 years of age, regardless of whether the investor is employed or not, or whether intending to retire in the short-term or not, the investor is eligible to retire out of a retirement annuity and use the proceeds to invest in a living annuity.

The main advantage of living annuities is that they are not governed by Regulation 28, and thus have fewer restrictions, in particular the option to invest up to 100% offshore. However, with regards to retirement annuities, its biggest advantage is that contributions to them are tax deductible, at least up to certain limits, whilst earning an income. Thus, the grey area allows one to both have his cake and eat it. You can retire out of a current retirement annuity at 55, and use the proceeds to purchase a living annuity, while at the same time can open a new, ‘smaller’ retirement annuity to contribute to until age 65 and take advantage of the tax cuts offered by retirement annuities whilst still working post 55. Once you officially retire, say at 65, you can once again then retire out of your second, smaller retirement annuity, and add the additional proceeds to your existing living annuity.

The flexibility offered in the so called “grey area” is a very important point to consider for retirement planning, especially for those who want more control over their retirement savings, greater access to other markets, and more freedom in deciding on where to invest their hard-earned money.

As with all investment decisions or financial planning strategies, it is advisable to navigate it with the assistance of a qualified, experienced advisor, who can offer the appropriate financial advice best suited to your personal circumstances.

Rocco van Zyl is a financial advisor at Brenthurst Wealth Fourways. [email protected] .

