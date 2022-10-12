The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Beware the Twitter imposters including Zuma-loving @RobHersov
LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO (on iTunes): DearSA rings warning bell over terrorism bill’s oppressive undertones (Click here for Spotify)
LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:
- Rob Hersov is back with a plan to turn talk into action: New South Africa.org
- Security of land tenure is vital to growth
- Limp-wristed crime fighting is SA’s greylisting downfall
- Tech industry faces another blow as PC sales slide
- DearSA rings warning bell over Terrorism Bill’s oppressive undertones
- Eastern Cape nurses’ strike highlights SA healthcare crisis
- Colon cancer deaths unaffected by colonoscopies, study shows
- Widening the perspective on PANDA’s case
- Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink
- Fancy spending £210 million on your UK home?
- Cemair’s seven-year wait for SA airline ‘normalisation’ pays off – airline has quadrupled since pre-Covid
- Further complications in the Musk-Twitter deal as former head of security allegedly made to destroy evidence
- Polling data shows ANC a sniff above 50% with 56% voter turnout – Dr Frans Cronje explains (Archives)
- ‘Companies that enforced vaccine mandates set themselves up to be the state’s fall guys’ – Dr Herman Edeling (Archives)
NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.
It’s 16 years since Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sent the very first tweet. The micro-messaging platform’s growth has been astonishing. It has become the primary source of news for millions. Much as I enjoy the platform, the tweet above from “@RobHersov” illustrates a major drawback. One that every Twitter user should be aware of.
The platform takes a benign approach to its many ‘parody accounts’. Some are mischievous and quite fun. But they are also created by agenda-driven nasties spreading damaging falsehoods. Like those behind the @RobHersov account whose half-truth approach has attracted 27k followers, including politician Herman Mashaba and economist Chris Hart.
Hersov, who rocketed to fame since recordings of powerful keynotes to BNC#2 and BNC#4 went viral, tells me he has never had a social media presence. Given the Zuma-loving garbage tweeted by someone pretending to be him – including the tweet above attacking journalist Karyn Maughan (above) – he’d be appalled at how his name is being abused.
A tip for new Twitter devotees: To avoid being fooled, before believing any controversial tweet first check whether there is a Blue Tick next to the name of the person who is supposed to have sent it. Like the one you’ll see next to mine (click here). If not, it’s almost certainly an imposter. A parody, or worse. Exactly like @RobHersov on Twitter.
- Glencore faces flood of UK litigation following bribery charges
- Jamie Dimon’s S&P 500 bear market: Brutal far from unimaginable
- Pro traders working the stock options market like no time since crisis
- Financial Times perspective: It’s not all about a Fed pivot
- Boardroom Talk: Scottish bid for independence kicks off in court, Cape secessionists are watching.
To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.