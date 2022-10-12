LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO (on iTunes): DearSA rings warning bell over terrorism bill’s oppressive undertones (Click here for Spotify)

It’s 16 years since Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sent the very first tweet. The micro-messaging platform’s growth has been astonishing. It has become the primary source of news for millions. Much as I enjoy the platform, the tweet above from “@RobHersov” illustrates a major drawback. One that every Twitter user should be aware of.

The platform takes a benign approach to its many ‘parody accounts’. Some are mischievous and quite fun. But they are also created by agenda-driven nasties spreading damaging falsehoods. Like those behind the @RobHersov account whose half-truth approach has attracted 27k followers, including politician Herman Mashaba and economist Chris Hart.

Hersov, who rocketed to fame since recordings of powerful keynotes to BNC#2 and BNC#4 went viral, tells me he has never had a social media presence. Given the Zuma-loving garbage tweeted by someone pretending to be him – including the tweet above attacking journalist Karyn Maughan (above) – he’d be appalled at how his name is being abused.

A tip for new Twitter devotees: To avoid being fooled, before believing any controversial tweet first check whether there is a Blue Tick next to the name of the person who is supposed to have sent it. Like the one you’ll see next to mine (click here). If not, it’s almost certainly an imposter. A parody, or worse. Exactly like @RobHersov on Twitter.

Rob Hersov is back with a plan to turn talk into action: New South Africa.org

Outspoken billionaire, viral sensation and vehement critic of the ANC, Rob Hersov, joined Alec Hogg of BizNews to share his practical solution “to save South Africa from the ANC,” as he puts it. Aside from extreme praise and death threats, Hersov has also received criticism for being “all talk and no action” following his latest scathing accusations against the corrupt ANC. In response and because of his own passion to see South Africa succeed, he has launched a decentralised autonomous organisation called New South Africa.org which has already gained 12,000 members in the four days since the blockchain-supported platform was launched. The initiative already has over 30 volunteers and sees endless possibilities to raise funds and support the projects that government should be spearheading, like getting Wi-Fi into townships or developing homeless settlements.

