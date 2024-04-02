Tips from pensioners on how to retire successfully

*This content is brought to you by Brenthurst Wealth

By Aidan Freswick*

As you contemplate the journey towards retirement, imagine drawing upon a treasure trove of wisdom from those who’ve navigated the path before you. I’ve had the privilege of speaking with countless retirees, which has helped me gather key insights from their experiences.

Their advice is both practical and profound, offering a roadmap to not only retire comfortably but to do so with a sense of fulfilment and security. Here’s what they have to say:

Start early and save consistently

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now,” one retiree shared, echoing the timeless wisdom that applies so fittingly to retirement planning. Starting your savings journey as early as possible is a game-changer. It harnesses the power of compound interest, allowing your investments more time to grow. Even if you start with small amounts, consistency is key. Over time, these contributions add up significantly, setting the foundation for a robust retirement fund.

Live below your means

A common thread among successful retirees is their approach to lifestyle spending. “As my income increased, I didn’t let my expenses follow suit,” remarked a retiree. Instead of succumbing to lifestyle inflation, prioritise saving and investing the balance. This discipline ensures that you’re building wealth over time, providing more freedom and options as you approach retirement.

Embrace diversification

“Don’t put all your eggs in one basket,” was advice echoed by many. Diversification is your safeguard against the unpredictable nature of markets. By spreading investments across different asset classes, you mitigate risks and are better positioned to weather financial storms. This strategy not only protects your portfolio but can also lead to more consistent long-term growth.

Don’t panic sell

Retirees who have witnessed the ups and downs of markets stress the importance of keeping a cool head. “Market fluctuations are normal; don’t let them dictate your actions,” advised a retiree who experienced several market corrections but stayed the course. Reacting to short-term volatility by selling off investments can harm your long-term financial health. Instead, maintain a focus on your long-term goals and resist making decisions based on temporary setbacks.

Know your risk tolerance

Understanding your personal risk tolerance is crucial. “Invest in a way that lets you sleep at night,” shared one retiree. Your investment choices should reflect your comfort level with risk, ensuring that you’re not overly stressed by market movements. A wealth manager can help you construct a portfolio that aligns with your risk tolerance, ensuring that it supports your financial goals without causing undue anxiety.

Avoid get-rich-quick schemes

The allure of quick gains can be tempting, but retirees warn against chasing such illusions. “Slow and steady wins the race. Focus on sustainable growth,” a retiree advised, emphasising the value of patience and diligence over speculative ventures. Investments offering high returns typically come with high risks, and it’s essential to approach them cautiously, prioritising steady growth over uncertain gambles.

Rebalance regularly

Life changes, and so should your portfolio. “Make adjustments to reflect your current situation,” suggested a retiree who regularly reviewed and rebalanced his investments. This process ensures that your portfolio remains aligned with your evolving financial goals and risk tolerance, particularly as you transition from wealth accumulation to wealth preservation.

Consider tax implications

Taxes can significantly impact your retirement savings. “Be mindful of tax-efficient investing,” was advice from a retiree who optimised his savings through tax-free accounts. Exploring options like retirement annuities or endowments can offer tax benefits, enhancing your ability to grow your savings more efficiently.

Don’t be afraid to seek help

“No one is an island. Seeking advice was one of my best decisions,” a retiree reflected on the value of professional guidance. A financial advisor can offer personalised insights and strategies, helping you navigate the complexities of retirement planning. Their expertise can be invaluable in crafting a plan that’s tailored to your unique circumstances.

Plan for long-term care costs

A frequently overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the potential need for long-term care. “Prepare for the unexpected,” was a sobering reminder from a retiree faced with unforeseen healthcare expenses. Including long-term care in your financial planning ensures that you’re prepared for such eventualities, safeguarding your savings and your quality of life in retirement.

Enjoy your retirement

Finally, retirees emphasise the importance of envisioning what you want your retirement to look like. “Investing is about securing a future you can enjoy,” shared a retiree who travels the world. Whether it’s pursuing passions, spending time with family, or exploring new hobbies, your retirement planning should support the dreams and activities that matter most to you.

In sharing this wisdom from retirees, I hope to empower you with the knowledge and strategies to approach your retirement planning with confidence. Remember, the journey to a fulfilling retirement is both a financial and personal endeavour.

The journey to retirement is unique for everyone, but the foundational principles remain the same. With discipline, a well-thought-out plan, and perhaps a bit of guidance along the way, you can achieve the retirement of your dreams.

If you’re ever in doubt or need support, don’t hesitate to reach out to a financial advisor who can guide you through the intricacies of retirement planning. Your future self will thank you for the effort and foresight you invested today.

* Aidan is a Registered Financial Practitioner™ at Brenthurst Wealth, Belville [email protected]

Brenthurst Wealth Management

