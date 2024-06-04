Planting the seeds of financial success for your kids

*This content is brought to you by Brenthurst Wealth

By Mags Heystek, CFP® *

If you’re a garden-loving South African, then you’ll appreciate the amount of effort needed to establish, grow and maintain your little green sanctuary. What’s great is that you can envision what the final result will look like, and then watch as this vision comes to fruition, season after season. This process of having a future vision and then patiently watching as it becomes reality is the prefect analogy for nurturing financial awareness in your kids. Neglecting financial education from a young age is like letting your lawn and plants wilt from lack of watering.

Here are six essential financial lessons that I believe every parent should pass down to their children as nourishment to fuel their financial awareness.

Plant the seeds early

In your garden, you know it’s important to plant seeds early in the season to get the best harvest. The same goes for financial education.

Start teaching your children about saving money from a young age. Even small amounts saved regularly can grow significantly over time, thanks to the magic of compound interest. These early lessons are like planting seeds in fertile soil, setting the stage for healthy harvest.

Water regularly with consistent habits

Just as your garden needs regular watering to thrive, good financial habits depend on consistency.

Encourage your children to set a budget, know the difference between ‘needs’ and ‘wants’, and to save a portion of the money they receive from chores or birthday gifts. This ongoing nurturing helps instil discipline, thereby constantly improving they financial health.

Weed out bad habits

Weeds can quickly overrun your beautiful garden if left unchecked. Similarly, poor financial habits like impulsive spending, taking on high-interest debt, and neglecting savings can undermine financial stability.

Teach your children to recognise and avoid these detrimental behaviours in the future once they have their one incomes and households to run. Show them the importance of living within their means and making thoughtful financial decisions to keep their garden free of weeds.

Fertilise with knowledge

Just as fertiliser enriches your garden’s soil and promotes growth, financial knowledge enhances their ability to make informed decisions.

Introduce them to investment principles early on, explaining the basics of stocks, bonds, and the power of compound growth. Being comfortable with these concepts help them to make wise choices that will help their financial garden flourish.

Prune for optimal growth

Pruning helps plants grow strong and healthy by removing dead or overgrown branches.

The same must be done to your finances, so teach your kids to review and adjust their financial plans so that they stay on track. At a young age this might be every so often, but the aim is to teach the habit of reassessing and adjusting when needed.

Celebrate the harvest

The true joy of gardening comes from the harvest, a time to celebrate the fruits of your labour.

Similarly, celebrate financial milestones with your children, like reaching a savings goal or making successful investments.

Hopefully this analogy between tending your garden and looking after the future well-being of your kids is helpful. Imagining a lush garden instead of a dried out lawn, I think, is an effective way to build the motivation to take action.

Each little step is one step closer to the goal of giving your kids the opportunity of having a bountiful future.

* Mags is head of the Brenthurst Wealth Sandton office

Brenthurst Wealth Management

