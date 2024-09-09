The real path to building wealth

*This content is brought to you by Brenthurst Wealth

By Michelle Burger*

When I sit down with young professionals just starting their financial journey, a common question I often hear is: “What do I have to do to be wealthy one day?” This question is loaded with hopes, dreams, and often a bit of anxiety. Many are searching for a magic formula. Some rule that guarantees future wealth. The truth, I’m afraid, is not quite as simple as that.

Building wealth isn’t about discovering some hidden secret or taking on high-risk investments in the hope of striking it rich. Instead, it’s about understanding and applying a few foundational ideas consistently over time.

Let’s break down these principles to show you how to build enough wealth to retire comfortably.

The power of education and hard work

The first step to having enough for a comfortable retirement actually begins with something many of us may take for granted – education. But it’s not just about getting any education; it’s about getting the best education you and your family can afford.

A solid educational foundation sets the stage for a successful career, which lays the groundwork for earning a good income.

But education alone isn’t enough. It must be coupled with hard work. The reality is that wealth creation doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen without effort. There are no shortcuts here.

Success requires sacrifice, perseverance, and a commitment to your long-term goals. If you’re willing to put in the work, you’ll find that the road to wealth is more accessible than it may initially seem.

The key to saving

One of the biggest temptations we face, especially when we start earning a decent salary, is the urge to splash cash. Whether it’s buying a flashy car, indulging in designer clothes, or taking out credit cards to fund a lifestyle beyond our means, these habits can easily derail our wealth-building efforts.

Living frugally doesn’t mean depriving yourself of everything fun or enjoyable. It means making conscious choices about where your money goes. Some of the world’s wealthiest people, like Warren Buffet, are known for their modest lifestyles. They understand that sacrificing short-term pleasures can lead to long-term financial security.

By spending wisely and saving diligently, you put yourself in a much stronger position to build wealth over time.

The importance of a retirement mindset

Many young professionals don’t start thinking about retirement until it’s almost too late. But if there’s one piece of advice that stands out above all, it’s this: start planning for retirement as early as possible. Even from your very first paycheck, set aside a portion for your future.

The principle of compounding interest is your greatest ally here. The earlier you start saving and investing, the more time your money has to grow.

And while the temptation to seek quick returns through high-risk investments can be strong, it’s essential to recognise that building wealth is a marathon, not a sprint.

The most powerful wealth-building tool

If there’s one strategy that consistently leads to wealth, it’s saving a significant portion of your income. This might sound simple – almost too simple – but, it’s surprising how few people actually do it.

Saving money isn’t glamorous, and it often involves tough choices, like spending less on things you enjoy now for the promise of a better future. But this disciplined approach to saving is the cornerstone of wealth building.

The more you save, the less you need to rely on high-risk investments, and the more financially secure your future becomes.

There’s no quick path to wealth

At the end of the day, building wealth is about steady, disciplined effort over time. It’s not about chasing after the latest investment fad or taking on risks you can’t afford. It’s about saving consistently, investing wisely, and understanding that your greatest asset is time.

So, if you’re wondering how to build enough wealth to retire comfortably, the answer isn’t hidden in some secret strategy. It’s in the everyday choices you make – how you save, how you invest, and how you prepare for the future.

By focusing on these fundamental principles, you’re not just building wealth; you’re building a secure, comfortable future for yourself and your loved ones.

I recommend that you speak to a financial advisor to help create a plan that gets you saving regularly so that you’ll have the retirement that you dream of. At Brenthurst Wealth we have a variety of funds and investment products that can help get you on the right track.



* Michelle Burger is a financial advisor at Brenthurst Wealth George. [email protected].

