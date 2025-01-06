Investment outlook 2025: Navigating opportunities in a year of transformation

*This content is brought to you by Brenthurst Wealth

By Brian Butchart*

Over the past few months, I’ve found that many of my conversations with clients reflect a shared outlook: cautious optimism. As we step into 2025, this sentiment feels particularly appropriate. Here at home, South Africa is experiencing a wave of positive momentum, while globally, geopolitical shifts are reshaping markets in profound ways. For investors willing to stay informed and adaptable, 2025 is shaping up to be a year of transformative opportunities.

Why it’s a great time to be South African

November brought a welcome dose of good news for South Africans. The Springboks rounded off their season on a high note against Wales, but the optimism extended far beyond the rugby field. The Reserve Bank cut interest rates by 0.25%, offering relief as inflation dropped to 2.8%.

In another significant development, Eskom reached 280-plus days without loadshedding – a milestone that could be a game-changer for economic confidence.

While we’re cautiously optimistic about local equities, particularly within retirement funds, despite these improvements, the JSE once again could not beat the MSCI world index or S&P500 in 2024 and highlights the importance of balancing local investments with broader global exposure. This strategy ensures investors can benefit from South Africa’s progress while taking advantage of more dynamic opportunities internationally.

Trump’s return and the global ripple effect

Globally, markets are responding to Donald Trump’s decisive return to power. His pro-business agenda is set to shape trade, fiscal policy, and global security in ways that will ripple far beyond US borders.

Trade tensions with China remain a key area to watch, potentially boosting interest in resilient US companies. Meanwhile, Trump’s tax cuts and deregulation plans will likely favour sectors like financials, energy, and infrastructure.

These shifts underscore the need for adaptability for investors. Staying nimble and informed is critical to taking advantage of the opportunities ahead.

I recommend our recent webinar, Global investing after Trump victory for those looking for deeper insights. It’s an in-depth look at how these changes could impact your portfolio.

AI remains the standout theme

When it comes to innovation, artificial intelligence continues to lead the charge. BlackRock, among others, highlights AI as the highest conviction trade for 2025, with mega-cap tech companies poised to capitalise on its transformative potential.

Some sceptics question whether these large-scale investments will pay off quickly, but the long-term opportunities are compelling. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are projected to spend a combined $125 billion on AI development over the next two years. While immediate returns may be modest, these investments lay the foundation for significant revenue growth across industries.

AI represents more than a growth opportunity for investors – it is a key pillar of future-focused investing.

Opportunities in a shifting landscape

The Federal Reserve’s recent rate cuts initially buoyed markets, but doubts about additional reductions in 2025 caused a stir in December.

Despite this uncertainty, major Wall Street strategists predict the S&P 500 could see price gains of 12% in 2025, with sectors like energy, communication services, and information technology leading the way.

Conversely, defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples are expected to see smaller gains. Trump’s deregulatory agenda could also unlock opportunities in financials, energy, and infrastructure, making them areas worth watching closely.

Balancing global and local investments

While US equities and technology dominate headlines, diversification remains critical. Markets in Europe, Asia, and the UK offer compelling opportunities, supported by skilled value fund managers like Sean Peche of Ranmore Fund Management.

At the same time, South Africa’s improving indicators – like lower inflation and more consistent power supply – give us reasons to feel optimistic. However, maintaining a portfolio with a higher offshore allocation where the investment opportunity set is far greater and attractive and ensuring optimal allocation between growth, value and momentum-driven investment styles ensures the right mix of resilience and growth potential in an uncertain environment.

Looking ahead to 2025

This year is all about transformation and opportunity. Whether it’s tapping into AI-driven innovation, navigating the implications of Trump’s policies, or diversifying across regions and sectors, the focus remains on informed decision-making.

The year ahead is just beginning and unfolding, but with a strategic investment approach, your investments can thrive in even the most dynamic conditions.

* Brian Butchart, CFP®, is the Managing Director of Brenthurst Wealth. [email protected].

