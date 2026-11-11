Steven Nathan: Right half the time, rich all the time

Picture a group of mathematicians and former code breakers in a quiet office on Long Island in the late 1980s. Jim Simons has hired them to find faint patterns in price data, and the system they build will become the Medallion fund at Renaissance Technologies, the most profitable trading machine in history. Medallion earned roughly 66% a year before fees for three decades, about three times Warren Buffett's long-run 20%. After fees, $1,000 invested in 1988 would have grown to roughly $20 million by 2018.

What people forget is that the machine was wrong almost half the time. Bob Mercer, co-head of the firm, said they were right on about 50.75% of their trades, but 100% right 50.75% of the time. The edge lay in cutting a losing trade quickly and without argument. Simons put it bluntly to a colleague who was slow to exit one: when you smell smoke, get out.

Meanwhile, Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM) had assembled two Nobel laureates and John Meriwether, the most admired bond trader of his generation, to run what was sold as a low-risk strategy. Its models said a serious loss was close to impossible, so the fund never settled how much it could afford to lose. When Russia defaulted in 1998 it lost about $4.6 billion, more than 90% of its capital, in under four months, and had to be rescued in a bailout brokered by the Federal Reserve. The smartest people in finance were right most of the time, and it did not save them, because they could not survive the stretch when they were wrong.

The difference comes down to one discipline: ride the winners and cut the losers before they take you out. For families the lesson is not to trade more, but to decide, before markets become stressful, how much downside is acceptable and over what period.