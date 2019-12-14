Early bird education catches the doctorate

The #FeesMustFall campaign weighed heavy on our minds, but was the higher education scope too late?

Would a country where all kids are literate by the age of 6 or 7 create far more value than throwing around free degrees?

A famous Greek proverb states: ‘A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit.’

So while I am personally challenged with the ever increasing pre-school education costs, perhaps it is these little one’s that should be top of mind for any political decision making…