Durban’s oldest house, historic ‘Elephant House’, sells for secret price

Low interest rates, and falling house prices saw Durban’s oldest house – listed for R2.5m – sell for the for the first time in 46 years.

Seeff reports that post lockdown, property sales in KwaZulu-Natal have skyrocketed, and expects the boom to continue into 2021.

According to the agency, market demand is sustained and clearly the favourable bond rates continue to impact the market very positively.

In Richards Bay, the market is driven by first-time buyers taking advantage of the low interest rates and cheaper finance.

Well-priced properties are selling in less than six weeks, while those overpriced take longer to sell. Average property prices are approximately R1,1m and Seeff tends to achieve approximately 95% of asking price.

The South Coast and North Coast are seeing demand from locals and semigration buyers looking for a better qualify lifestyle. Prices affordable compared to other coastal areas such as the Cape.

Seeff says there is renewed interest, and a high demand for properties in the residential areas outside of estates. The agency is having to source freestanding homes with space and gardens, to give value or a ROI for refurbishment investments.

However, estates will remain popular due to their security and lifestyle. In the North Coast, both the freestanding and estate markets are doing very well, with Simbithi experiencing the most activity. – Denise Mhlanga

Media statement

Landmark oldest house in Durban sold for first time in 46 years

The famous ‘Elephant House’, Durban’s oldest house was sold for the first time in 46 years by Seeff Berea agent Rosh Naidoo.

It was built in 1849 when the first 600 settlers arrived, says Roger Hoaten, licensee for Seeff Berea.The house is a national monument and comes with an incredible story of the origin of what is today the City of Durban.

According to the seller, Brian Agar, the house was built before the discovery of diamonds and gold in South Africa. It has survived the wars with Zulus and British and Dutch and the two great South African Wars. Meanwhile, around the property, a massive city of several million people has developed.

The property starts with the Milner brothers, Henry, Philip and Thomas, who built the house as a weekend hunting lodge. It was soon sold as a family home. While the rest of the settlers built their small homes around the bay, the brothers built theirs on the highest point. Today this is known as Ridge Road on the Berea Ridge overlooking Jameson Park and the Indian Ocean.

Before they could build, they had to clear the thick bushes, and did not realise there were elephants in the area. During the course of building, they discovered elephants had attacked the building materials. There was a subsequent attack when the building was further along, but eventually the curiosity passed and the elephants left the house alone. That is how the house got the name, ‘Elephant House’, according to Agar.

It is a well-known landmark and popular tourist stop over, built by a master builder who came to Natal with the brothers. Indigenous bricks and mortar were used in the construction of the house. Additional interesting materials including the French doors, shutters and windows brought over on the sailing ship, the Sarah Bell.

It is in a typical colonial style of the mid-1800s with a wrap-around veranda. Shutters were used as a cooling against the subtropical heat and humidity. The wooden pillars on the veranda holding up the roof are old and strong Oregon Pine. However, at one time, these were damaged by the elephants, says Agar.

Numerous artefacts give the property character including a canon from the ship Aristoto which was wrecked on Back Beach (now Addington) in 1854. Edward Snell bought the house in 1857, with the ship and her cargo. He would fire the cannon every New Year’s Eve.

In 1883, the home was purchased by Alexander Murchie and remained in the hands of that family until 1976 when it was acquired and restored by the seller, Brian Agar, an attorney. He had initially wanted to demolish it, but upon learning of its history decided to retain the legend of ‘Elephant House’. The property was declared a National Monument on the 25 August 1978. During the course of restoration, and in the time the Agars have spent in the house some interesting artefacts were discovered.

Hoaten says this is one of the most unique properties in Durban, offering a tranquil respite in the middle of a busy city. The spacious house has four bedrooms, a huge kitchen and open-plan lounge and dining area with solid flooring. Additionally, there is a carport, parking for three cars, garden cottage, outdoor laundry and staff accommodation. It was listed for R2.5 million.

“It was a challenging property to market given its discerning appeal, Agar, an attorney has commended the agent for achieving the sale.”

The property enjoys an outstanding location. Morningside/Berea areas are sought after due to the location, lifestyle and access to top class schools and amenities. Durban is a bustling city and remains the second biggest contributor to the national GDP. The property market is currently very active as buyers take advantage of the low interest rate and favourable mortgage loan climate. “It is also attracting many buyers looking to migrate to the city for the coastal lifestyle,” says Hoaten.

According to Naidoo, the property has been purchased for residential purposes, although it is of course also ideal for guests.

(Visited 105 times, 105 visits today)