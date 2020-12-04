Greedy affluent homeowners ditch selling, refurbishing luxury properties for now

Affluent homeowners who have been battling to sell their properties are pulling them out of the market and renovating them instead.

This is according to the FNB Property Barometer November 2020. Anecdotal evidence suggests that homeowners are withdrawing properties on the market for-sale, in favour of home improvement.

According to the report, homeowners are believed to be using savings, thanks to low interest rates and travel costs reductions.

Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist, says with many people working from home, many affluent homeowners want better work-at-home environments.

“The market is still excessively supplied, and selling conditions add to the problem,” says Mkhwanazi of the top end of the residential market.

Now is a good time to renovate

The Absa Homeowner Sentiment Index Q3 2020, shows that now is a good time to be renovating property.

Of the homeowners surveyed, 65% consider the current market conditions to be an appropriate time to renovate or make alterations. However, this is down from a high of 79% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Muzi Zim, Absa Home Loans head of advanced analytics, says sentiment for renovating and making alterations increased by 4%. “Homeowners who believe in renovating their properties accounted for 30%, with 24% saying the current timing is good.”

Homeowners withdraw properties from the market

Estate agents say in some top end markets, homeowners are taking their properties off the market.

Over-pricing is the reason many of the properties haven’t sold. According to FNB, it’s getting faster to sell property, taking only 10.6 weeks by the third quarter of 2020.

“Homeowners choose to hold or live in the property while they wait for the market to improve. Well-priced properties continue to sell well,” says Dr Andrew Golding, Pam Golding Property group CE.

According to Susan Watts, broker/owner of RE/MAX Living Cape Town, currently some sellers may battle to get what they originally paid for properties.

“There’s constantly new stock coming onto the market, and those who price right are getting good returns.”

Some homeowners are pulling their properties out of the market because their asking prices are unreasonable.

“In a competitive market, overpricing is disastrous for the seller.” This is according to says Luc Delys, team leader for Team Blade RE/MAX All Stars Alberton and Germiston.

Delys says homeowners who are not under financial pressure to sell might consider holding onto their properties for now. “They can always re-look at selling under better conditions.”

