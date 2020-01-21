Behind the lens at Davos with Greg Beadle – Day One at #WEF20

Capetonian photographer Greg Beadle finds himself swapping the warmth of sunny South Africa for the sub-zero temperatures of the Davos mountains yet again. It’s the third year that he finds himself capturing images for the World Economic Forum, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary of the event. This year the theme is ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World‘ and will focus on the six imperatives of ecology, economy, society, technology, industry and geopolitics. It’s a mouthful but they do say a picture is worth a thousand words. Alec did speak to Greg in his first year, and you can find out a bit more about him here. Each day, we’ll go behind Greg’s lens and show you his ‘best ofs’ from Davos. Here’s day one… – Stuart Lowman