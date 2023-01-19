Bronwyn Nielsen speaks to SA Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who is leading team SA at the 2023 WEF in Davos. Godongwana says team SA is being warmly received. Godongwana explains how there are four critical things to be done to put load shedding in the past.

Enoch Godongwana on how South Africa is being received at WEF

Team South Africa is being warmly received by a number of delegates we have been talking to and we are proud of the work we have done thus far.

Load shedding to become a thing of the past in South Africa

It is a reality if we do the minor things that need to be done. There are four things that are quite critical. First and foremost is plant performance. Improving all the existing coal plants to bring them back to the grid. Secondly, it is aggressive in terms of new capacity. Thirdly, dealing with crime, corruption and vandalism. And fourthly, demand management.

SA being at the centre stage of WEF

South Africa is at the centre stage of WEF this year, with a couple of milestones. Tomorrow we will be dealing with country strategy with several global players whose focus is on South Africa. That is a major milestone. Associated with that is a number of ,which we think will be able to put the country’s case across.

Key issues to be featured in the Budget Speech

Many of these discussions have reinforced my focus. The focus must be to ensure we can change things around. Growth is critical, youth employment is critical. Those are some issues that need to feature in the budget.

