Ensuring international investors remain committed to SA – Naspers CEO, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa

Naspers CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa speaks to Bronwyn Nielsen at WEF 2023 in Davos about the opportunity to showcase what South Africa has to offer. Phuti expresses sincere belief in international investors’ commitment to SA.

Phuthi Mahanyele on SA’s opportunity to showcase its potential

It has been an incredible time, an opportunity to showcase what South Africa has, and to get international investors to remain committed to South Africa.

Whether investors are committed to Africa

There was a session that was held for Africa and we had a number of international investors there who showed the keenness to continue to invest in the African continent. It is our responsibility to continue to work with them and to ensure the government is doing everything necessary to make Africa an investable destination.

Naspers’ contribution in ensuring SA youth have access to resources

A key area for us is collaborating with parties both here and in South Africa, to make sure our youth has access to proper education, access to employment, as well as entrepreneurship opportunities. Naspers is doing this. Our tech platform, for example, is making certain we provide access to education to 500 million users across the world. Through Naspers labs, we are providing access to education for young people who require it but do not have the capital to pay for it. We have an NPO which is providing this education and we are placing youth in employment. So, it is about finding the solutions to create a different future for us.

Pre-COVID-19 World Economic Forum vs post-COVID-19 World Economic Forum

There is a difference. There is a lot more focus on the areas of sustainability. It is an important area for us as a business. As an internet business, we are heavily focused on making our business sustainable. When looking at investments, one of the key areas is the area of sustainability. We work closely with the United Nations to make sure we keep to those development goals. Beyond that, there is so much we are looking at to create a good environment.

Read also:

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)