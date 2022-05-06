Carrie Adams: Umpathi omkhulu and mushrooms

By Carrie Adams

2022 – a year to be remembered for all kinds of reasons: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years of impeccable reign on the British throne; it’s 50 years since The Godfather premiered in Hollywood (surely one of the most iconic movies ever); 90 years since Amelia Earhart flew solo across the Atlantic in a Lockheed Vega; Prince William turns 40; The BBC celebrates its 100th birthday and Alec Hogg celebrates 40 years in financial journalism (and relaunches Boardroom Talk). Alec is our Commander in Chief, our umpathi omkhulu, our founder and Big Chief Sitting Bull and at BizNews we celebrate with him, a career devoted to independent, disruptive and accurate journalism. A remarkable and laudable career – we are lucky to have him as our guiding light.

We will find opportunities to continue the celebrations all year, but this month I am celebrating with our first wine tasting at BizNews ever. Who better than David Nieuwoudt to launch this particular ship? He is coming up to Johannesburg to delight us with a selection of the beautiful wines of Cederberg and Ghost Corner. If you didn’t book then you will just have to hear about it – I know those who have bought tickets are going to have a wonderful time next Wednesday. There may be one or two tickets left but it was pretty much sold out when I looked this morning. As a special treat, I have asked David to bring some tank samples of this year’s Ghost Corner Wild Ferment Sauvie B for us to get a sneak preview of what he says is his singularly, most spectacular Ghost Corner vintage yet. Eat your hearts out. Wines will be available for sale on the night, delivered thereafter.

“Wild is the music of the autumnal winds amongst the faded woods” we’re told by William Wordsworth. The woods in the Natal Midlands flaunted their bounty over the Easter weekend and I thought I’d treat you to some pictures of the mushrooms of my family’s wood – I am told that they are mostly edible but don’t try unless you know for sure. What I do know is that mushrooms pair perfectly with merlot and merlot based blends. Groote Post Old Man’s Red Blend is a great example from the BizNews shop. Or perhaps the Boet Erasmus blend from Vrede en Lust? Iona’s One Man Band, fluffy socks, creamy, sautéed mushrooms on toast, crackly fire, book … I cant wait and it’s not even really all that cold yet. Don’t you just love the delights of autumn? Please go shopping in the BizNews shop to make sure that you are well organised. If its easier, you can also email me and I will help you choose and also arrange for your online order to happen.

In the meantime.

Happy Sipping.

