Flash Briefing: JSC upholds gross misconduct finding against Zuma-linked Hlophe; SAA to resume flights; SA’s emissions increase

A substantial majority of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) voted to uphold a gross misconduct finding against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, paving the way for an impeachment process by parliament. This will be the first time in SA’s post-1994 history the JSC has referred a judge to parliament for possible impeachment. The finding of gross misconduct earlier in 2021 by a judicial conduct tribunal related to a 2008 complaint by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court. The justices complained that the Western Cape judge president had sought to influence the outcome of a pending judgment relating to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma is currently on trial for the same charges.