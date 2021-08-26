Flash Briefing: JSC upholds gross misconduct finding against Zuma-linked Hlophe; SAA to resume flights; SA’s emissions increase

State-owned airline company South African Airways (SAA) has announced it will resume flights on 23 September 2021. “The wait is finally over. In just under a month, the striking and familiar livery of SAA will once again be visible in the skies as the airline resumes operations,” the company

said in a statement on Twitter

. SAA will operate flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka, and Maputo in the initial phase of its relaunch. “More destinations will be added to the route network as it ramps up operations in response to market conditions,” the carrier stated. SAA Board chairman, John Lamola, said the airline was restarting with a “formidable business case”. The relaunching of a new “fit for purpose” national carrier comes

almost a year after SAA suspended operations

due to a lack of funding.