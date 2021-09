Flash Briefing: DG Buthelezi suspended over Digital Vibes scandal; another Treasury veteran resigns; SA needs trillions to battle climate change

The South African National Treasury’s succession planning is sufficient to ensure the exit of key personnel doesn’t disrupt plans to return public finances to a sustainable path, its top civil servant said. Tshepiso Moahloli, the head of assets and liability management and the most high-profile woman at the Treasury, last week became the latest senior official to resign — as new Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to deliver the medium-term budget. While investors have no doubt about the skills and qualifications of the Treasury’s staff, they are concerned there aren’t enough experienced individuals to replace departing veterans and fill other vacancies, said two economists who closely follow its personnel changes. Investors will look to Godongwana on Nov. 4 for clear strategies to lower debt and reduce budget deficits.