BNC#6: Velenkosini Hlabisa – SA needs the integrity, principle of the Multi-Party Charter

Edited transcript of IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa's keynote address at BNC#6 in Hermanus

00:08 It’s a pleasure to join colleagues at this influential forum discussing bringing integrity back to leadership.

00:37 South Africa faces trust deficits between the government and the people. The IFP is engaging in vital conversations here at Business 6.

01:07 Our goal is deeper engagement for our country’s benefit. I’m bookended by the Honorable Mr Steenhuisen and Mr Mashaba, both part of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa.

01:36 The charter aims for fundamental change post-rejection of the ANC government, with a coalition government ready to govern efficiently and justly.

02:05 The Multi-Party Charter commits not only to forming a government but also to governance principles for effective administration from day one.

02:35 We’ve agreed on approaches to South Africa’s pressing crises, soon presenting solutions in a joint press conference.

03:05 Each party contests elections individually, yet collectively, we’ll administer governance based on shared principles.

03:34 We’re well-prepared to lead efficiently and justly, addressing South Africa’s challenges head-on.

04:03 Our approach encompasses law and order, ending crime and corruption, growing the economy, and delivering basic services.

04:33 While parties contest individually, a vote for the IFP strengthens our collective influence in governance.

05:03 Voters must understand their choice affects the coalition’s strength and governance effectiveness.

05:33 We urge votes for our respective parties within the charter for valuable contributions to governance.

06:03 The IFP’s principled leadership and integrity make it a crucial voice in South Africa’s government.

06:32 We’ve maintained integrity throughout our history, providing trusted leadership for almost 50 years.

07:01 Our consistent principles and accountability have earned the trust of South Africans.

07:31 Even as we critique the ANC, we offer constructive solutions and proven governance experience.

08:28 The IFP championed federalism, advocating for a socially just, economically viable South Africa.

09:27 Our consistent stance on principles and integrity led to significant political changes in South Africa.

10:26 We’ve transitioned from segregationist policies to democratic, just governance, always prioritizing integrity.

11:25 Our insistence on principles shaped the democratic framework, focusing on justice and efficiency.

12:23 We’ve stood firm on principles, prioritizing the nation’s interests over personal gains.

13:20 Prince Tenezi’s principled negotiations paved the way for democratic inclusivity and a new South Africa.

14:46 His integrity and rationality made him a champion for the nation’s future.

16:43 Prince Tenezi’s actions exemplified integrity, prioritizing the nation’s well-being over personal ambition.

18:11 His decisive actions in crisis situations showed integrity and leadership prowess.

19:37 Prince Tenezi’s principled leadership inspired IFP leaders to prioritize integrity and good governance.

20:36 The IFP’s governance track record highlights integrity, effective governance, and principled leadership.

21:04 Our governance achievements in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment showcase our integrity.

22:32 We focused on broad-based economic empowerment, social grants, and environmental sustainability.

24:37 Integrity is fundamental to effective governance, as demonstrated by the IFP’s track record.

25:05 Contrasting our response to the HIV/AIDS crisis with the ANC’s shows the importance of integrity in governance.

26:33 Our decisive actions saved lives and turned the tide on the HIV/AIDS pandemic in our province.

28:58 Integrity led to effective governance and saving lives, setting a standard for national response.

29:57 The IFP brings experience, integrity, and principled leadership to the table for South Africa’s next government.

31:54 Every South African’s involvement is crucial to prevent further governance failures and save our country.

32:53 Standing up now is vital for our future generations and the stability of our country. Thank you.

