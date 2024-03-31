BNC#6 Mavuso Msimang – A call for unity, progress in post-Apartheid SA

ANC Veteran Mavuso Msimang’s keynote address at BNC#6 in Hermanus highlighted the ongoing challenges and opportunities in post-apartheid South Africa. From discussing the legacy of Nelson Mandela’s compromises to advocating for inclusive education and vocational training, Msimang emphasized the need for unity and progress across racial divides. He pointed out the disparities in the middle class and underscored the importance of understanding history to shape a better future for all South Africans. Msimang’s call for science-based affirmative policies and Black entrepreneurial support resonated with the audience, sparking conversations about sustainable development and social inclusion in the country.

Edited transcript of ANC Vet Mavuso Msimang’s keynote address at BNC#6 in Hermanus ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

00:09 Thank you. I’m a very shy person. Mr. Wiese speaks before me, unfair. Thanks Alec for the kind words.

00:39 I get my environmental info from a British woman. Glad it didn’t say I’m a respected ANC member. Start here.

01:25 Nelson Mandela persuaded compromise for healing racial wounds. He fought to keep the Springbok name post-apartheid.

02:26 More black players in rugby post-2019. SA Rugby Union groomed stars, leading to World Cup win.

03:55 SA rugby managers like Russell Rasmus deserve recognition for shaping a strong national team.

06:09 Thabo Mbeki described South Africa’s racial divide in 1998. Little change since then.

07:27 7% of black population in middle class compared to 55% of whites.

09:07 Understanding history helps appreciate different mindsets.

10:41 Dutch colonization in 1652, followed by British invasion in 1795.

12:48 South African politics dominated by Afrikaner nationalism from 1948 to 1994.

13:55 Apartheid’s damaging legacy included identity deprivation.

15:53 Colonial labels like “Bantu” had derogatory connotations.

17:23 Future planning must consider and include the marginalized “other nation.”

18:06 Post-apartheid, dismantling the apartheid system remains an ongoing challenge.

18:36 Overhaul of public education, vocational training, and Black entrepreneurial support are crucial for a sustainable future. Thank you.

*The above transcript has been condensed and paraphrased for brevity and clarity, and may not capture the full context or nuances of the original speech delivered by Mavuso Msimang at the Biznews conference, BNC#6.

