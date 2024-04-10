BNC#6: Hersov Q&A – Gayton McKenzie, coalition governments, SA investment climate and more

In a dynamic dialogue with entrepreneur and [retired] political activist Rob Hersov at BNC#6 in Hermanus, the BizNews favourite delved into the intricacies of South Africa’s political landscape and the impending 29 May elections. Hersov emphasised the potential formation of coalitions, foreseeing a delicate balance between the ANC, DA, and Patriotic Alliance. He underlined the paramount importance of protecting property rights to avert economic collapse and also touched on foreign influences, economic strategies, and the role of leadership in advocating for change.

Summary of the Question and Answer session with Rob Hersov at BNC#6 in Hermanus

The conversation between Alec Hogg and Rob Hersov delved into various political, economic, and social issues facing South Africa. Hersov expressed scepticism about the country’s political landscape, suggesting potential scenarios for coalition building and criticizing the ANC’s leadership. He emphasised the critical need to protect property rights to prevent the collapse of the country’s economy.

The discussion also touched on international influences, with Hersov highlighting alleged Russian involvement in South African politics and the implications of foreign interference. However, he downplayed concerns about social media manipulation and election rigging, focusing instead on the importance of tackling corruption and economic challenges.

Regarding economic policy, Hersov discussed the possibility of prescribed assets and emphasized the need for funding to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and economy. He suggested tapping into pension funds and foreign investment as potential sources of capital.

Hersov criticized the lack of leadership from large corporate CEOs in speaking out against the ANC’s policies and called for more engagement from business leaders in advocating for change. He highlighted the importance of grassroots efforts, including encouraging voter registration and participation, particularly among small business owners.

The conversation also touched on the rule of law, with Hersov acknowledging its importance but suggesting that in the current environment, individuals may prioritize their own actions over strict adherence to legal norms.

Overall, Hersov’s remarks reflected a blend of scepticism about the current state of South African politics and optimism about the potential for change through grassroots activism and economic reform. The discussion underscored the complex challenges facing the country and the need for decisive action to address them.

Alec Hogg [00:00:05]:

Rob, tossing your speech and delivering one anyway was quite a move. But let’s talk about political activism. Are you really done?

Rob Hersov [00:00:30]:

I had a feeling this would come up.

Alec Hogg [00:00:32]:

What about the investment climate in South Africa? Are you still optimistic?

Rob Hersov [00:00:43]:

Yes, I am. But let me break down the current political landscape. I believe certain members of the ANC cabinet want to collaborate with the DA, despite speculation. If the ANC lands at 33% and the DA at 23%, a coalition might seem logical. However, due to the ANC’s corruption and the DA’s integrity, that coalition won’t hold. My prediction? ANC at 33%, needing just 8% more for a majority. Enter the Patriotic Alliance, led by Gayton McKenzie. Property rights will likely be a crucial bargaining point, pivotal for the country’s survival.

Alec Hogg [00:03:24]:

Some argue socialist parties could secure a majority without the need for coalition partners.

Rob Hersov [00:03:40]:

I highly doubt that. The animosity between ANC, EFF, and MK runs deep. Zuma’s popularity is waning, and Cyril’s election timing has thrown off many plans.

Alec Hogg [00:05:27]:

Let’s delve into Russian influence. How significant could it be in our elections?

Rob Hersov [00:06:05]:

Russian involvement, mainly through social media, is a concern, but perhaps less impactful here. Nonetheless, we must remain vigilant against election meddling.

Alec Hogg [00:07:11]:

Yesterday’s political speakers impressed many. Could a government of national unity change our investment prospects?

Rob Hersov [00:08:19]:

While those speakers were remarkable, we need tough, pragmatic leaders for our current crisis, not just impressive orators.

Alec Hogg [00:10:55]:

But what about a government of national unity?

Rob Hersov [00:11:57]:

A split in the ANC before the election seems improbable.

Alec Hogg [00:13:05]:

You mentioned prescribed assets. What’s your take on that?

Rob Hersov [00:13:38]:

It’s a bitter pill, but our country’s dire situation demands drastic measures. We need to rebuild, and prescribed assets might be unavoidable.

Alec Hogg [00:14:58]:

Are you advocating for order or chaos?

Rob Hersov [00:14:58]:

I believe the world’s inherently unstable, requiring continuous effort to maintain freedom, democracy, and capitalism. We must tirelessly advocate for these values.

Alec Hogg [00:17:20]:

In 1992, Francis Fukuyama wrote “The End of History,” heralding the triumph of Western democracy and free enterprise. Yet, the implementation falls short, especially in South Africa. Are you advocating for this cause?

Rob Hersov [00:17:51]:

Working for Rupert Murdoch, we foresaw the fall of the Berlin Wall. Despite the victory of capitalism, adversaries persistently push socialist narratives. The superiority of capitalist society is evident, but the battle persists.

Alec Hogg [00:19:44]:

Any questions from the audience?

BizNews Community Member [00:20:04]:

What about water scarcity?

Rob Hersov [00:20:18]:

While important, water scarcity isn’t South Africa’s primary concern. Access to technology, like smartphones, holds greater significance for connectivity and livelihoods.

BizNews Community Member [00:20:59]:

How might changes in government affect pension funds?

Rob Hersov [00:21:26]:

Prescribed assets pose challenges, but tapping into pension funds and foreign investment could aid in national reconstruction.

BizNews Community Member [00:23:11]:

What role does the rule of law play in governance?

Rob Hersov [00:23:20]:

Upholding the rule of law is crucial, but in our current environment, it’s also an opportunity for entrepreneurship amidst governmental breakdown.

BizNews Community Member [00:26:44]:

Should South Africa declare a state of emergency?

Rob Hersov [00:27:03]:

No, it risks allowing undue interference from central authorities. We must utilize our freedom to enact change locally.

BizNews Community Member [00:28:02]:

How can small business owners contribute to change?

Rob Hersov [00:29:19]:

While challenging, they can support political movements and encourage voter participation among employees.

BizNews Community Member [00:30:11]:

Why support Gayton McKenzie?

Rob Hersov [00:33:30]:

McKenzie shares a vision for reform and governance, aiming to address societal challenges effectively.

BizNews Community Member [00:37:05]:

Do you judge Gayton McKenzie solely by his effectiveness?

Rob Hersov [00:37:27]:

No, I believe he embodies the principles necessary to lead South Africa towards success.

Alec Hogg [00:37:33]:

Thank you, Rob, for your insights.

*The above transcript has been condensed and paraphrased for brevity and clarity, and may not capture the full context or nuances of the original interview with Rob Hersov at the Biznews conference, BNC#6.

