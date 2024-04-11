In his Q&A session at the BNC#6 conference in Hermanus, crime fighter and DA MP candidate Ian Cameron reflected on his years fighting violent crime, particularly in South Africa’s troubled areas. He emphasised the need for community mobilisation within legal frameworks to combat crime effectively. Cameron anticipated a shift from civil society to political engagement, aiming to influence policy directly. He discussed his potential entry into Parliament and highlighted the importance of accountability in governance. Cameron also addressed issues like illegal firearms, advocating for a comprehensive approach involving both community action and law enforcement reforms.

Summary of the Question and Answer session with DA MP candidate Ian Cameron at BNC#6 in Hermanus

South African activist Ian Cameron emphasised the urgent need for community empowerment and accountability in addressing the pervasive issue of violent crime in the country. Cameron, who has long been involved in advocating for safer communities, highlighted the importance of fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility among local residents in combating crime.

Central to Cameron’s approach is the belief that communities themselves are best positioned to identify and address the root causes of crime in their neighbourhoods. By empowering individuals and neighbourhoods to take an active role in their own safety, Cameron argues, lasting solutions can be achieved.

One key aspect of Cameron’s advocacy is the promotion of community-based initiatives and partnerships with law enforcement agencies. By working together collaboratively, communities and police can leverage their respective strengths to implement targeted strategies that address specific crime challenges. This approach not only enhances the effectiveness of crime prevention efforts but also fosters trust and cooperation between residents and law enforcement.

Moreover, Cameron stresses the importance of accountability in the fight against crime. He emphasizes the need for both individuals and institutions to be held responsible for their actions, ensuring that justice is served and that perpetrators are held accountable for their crimes. This commitment to accountability extends beyond law enforcement to encompass all sectors of society, including government officials and community leaders.

Cameron’s advocacy for community empowerment and accountability comes at a critical time for South Africa, where violent crime rates remain stubbornly high. By empowering communities to take ownership of their safety and holding all stakeholders accountable, Cameron’s approach offers a promising path toward creating safer, more resilient communities for all South Africans.

Alec Hogg [00:00:07]:

The man in the arena. I know our guys have got cardboard goodies for sale. You can buy one for 250 bucks. Thank you for being early. Last time, Yen was fascinating, but today, we’ll have time for questions. Why are you joining politics?

Ian Cameron [00:01:00]:

For 15 years, I focused on civil rights, especially violent crime in Cape Flats. We’ve faced challenges. The police need to act against gangsters, not sit in court. Politics offers a chance to influence policy directly. I see potential in merging civil society and political activities, like representing the DA.

Alec Hogg [00:04:00]:

Are you headed to Parliament?

Ian Cameron [00:04:06]:

Chances are good. I’m high on the list, waiting for the final announcement.

Alec Hogg [00:04:35]:

The DA is criticized for playing by the rules. Will you take a different approach?

Ian Cameron [00:04:54]:

I follow the rules but won’t hesitate to speak out against injustice. We need to address issues like gang violence head-on.

Alec Hogg [00:06:41]:

You’ve confronted abalone poachers. What’s your plan in Parliament?

Ian Cameron [00:07:07]:

I’ll continue advocating community action against crime. We need to dominate our spaces and work with law enforcement effectively.

Alec Hogg [00:09:39]:

What’s your agenda?

Ian Cameron [00:09:42]:

Policing. Good cops inspire me to serve. We need to support those who uphold the law.

Alec Hogg [00:11:08]:

How do you view personal safety, especially after recent incidents?

Ian Cameron [00:11:08]:

My faith guides me. We shouldn’t live in fear. Collective action reduces threats.

Alec Hogg [00:12:33]:

What sparked community action in 2021?

Ian Cameron [00:13:36]:

People organised themselves against crime. It showed the importance of community involvement in policing.

Alec Hogg [00:16:23]:

Will you intensify your outspokenness in Parliament?

Ian Cameron [00:16:23]:

I’ll keep speaking out against corruption and inefficiency. We need accountability and solutions.

Alec Hogg [00:19:23]:

The diverse talent entering Parliament gives hope for change. Do you agree?

Ian Cameron [00:19:23]:

Yes, diverse backgrounds bring fresh perspectives. It’s crucial for holding leaders accountable and finding solutions.

Alec Hogg [00:20:40]:

Coalition politics marks a new era, with more mature players and higher intelligence. Let’s open the floor for questions.

BizNews Community Member [00:21:07]:

Do you support the broken window policy, akin to Giuliani’s approach, to tackle issues in South African towns?

Ian Cameron [00:21:30]: Yes, Giuliani’s leadership and approach were effective, combining top-down enforcement of bylaws with tackling organized crime like poaching.

BizNews Community Member [00:23:01]:

How do we deal with resistance in neighbourhood watch efforts?

Ian Cameron [00:23:36]:

Persistence is key. By consistently cleaning up and organizing patrols, communities can deter criminals and even gain municipal support over time.

BizNews Community Member [00:26:46]:

Illegal firearms are a concern. How do we address this?

Ian Cameron [00:27:47]:

There’s a significant challenge with 3.2 million illicit firearms circulating. We need to revamp SAPS systems and tackle organized crime, including within the police force.

Alec Hogg [00:29:43]:

Could initiatives like Gun Free South Africa be effective in curbing illegal firearms?

Ian Cameron [00:30:07]:

Gun-free South Africa isn’t perceived as effective. Ensuring accountability in firearm destruction processes is crucial to prevent firearms from re-entering circulation.

BizNews Community Member [00:31:56]:

Does the DA, apart from a few exceptions, welcome innovative thinkers like yourself?

Ian Cameron [00:32:28]:

Yes, currently feeling positive about the DA’s openness to new ideas and its diverse leadership. Renewal within the party is promising.

Alec Hogg [00:35:20]:

How does the DA feel about the upcoming elections?

Ian Cameron [00:35:35]:

There’s growing momentum and positivity within the DA, indicating a strong showing in the elections.

Alec Hogg [00:38:03]:

Do you see a larger plan at play that could lead to positive change in South Africa?

Ian Cameron [00:39:45]:

There’s hope for change, especially in areas where Action Society works, despite prevailing hopelessness.

*The above transcript has been condensed and paraphrased for brevity and clarity, and may not capture the full context or nuances of the original interview with Ian Cameron at the Biznews conference, BNC#6.

