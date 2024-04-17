In a Q&A session at BNC#6 in Hermanus, Alec Hogg and Phil Craig discussed the potential for Cape Independence within South Africa. Craig advocates for a referendum on the matter, emphasising the importance of democracy and self-determination. He addressed concerns about international support, potential economic impacts like the oil and gas discovery, and the necessity for negotiations. Craig also discusses the boundaries and viability of an independent Cape, acknowledging the complexity of the issue. Despite challenges, he remains optimistic about the growing support for Cape Independence.

Summary of the Q&A session with Phil Craig at BNC#6 in Hermanus

In recent months, the movement for Cape independence has surged, spurred by a combination of political recalibration and economic considerations. The notion of Cape secession from South Africa is not entirely new but has gained notable traction recently.

At the core of this movement lies a profound sense of disillusionment with the national government in Pretoria. Many Capetonians, and indeed residents of the broader Western Cape province, feel neglected by the central administration, believing that their region’s unique needs and priorities are not adequately addressed. This sentiment has been exacerbated by a perceived lack of responsiveness to local concerns, coupled with frustrations over inefficient governance and endemic corruption at the national level.

Moreover, economic dynamics have further fueled the drive for Cape independence. Proponents argue that the Western Cape possesses significant economic potential that is stifled by its integration within the broader South African framework. They contend that by breaking away, the region could establish more favourable conditions for investment, innovation, and economic growth, unencumbered by the constraints imposed by the national government.

The movement has attracted support from diverse segments of society, including political parties, business leaders, and civil society organizations. However, it also faces formidable challenges. Secession would require navigating complex legal and constitutional hurdles, as well as garnering widespread popular support across the province.

Additionally, critics caution that independence could exacerbate existing socio-economic disparities within the region, particularly if not accompanied by robust mechanisms for inclusive governance and equitable distribution of resources.

Nonetheless, the Cape independence movement shows no signs of losing momentum. As discussions continue to evolve, it remains a potent force reshaping the political landscape of South Africa, raising fundamental questions about governance, autonomy, and the future trajectory of the Western Cape region.

Alec Hogg [00:00:07]

So, that was really sobering. Thank you for sharing all that data with us. It feels like a nuclear option. France talked about communities establishing their independence centers of excellence, like here in Hermanus. There’s support for a government of national unity, with non-negotiables like devolution of power. Why resort to the nuclear option when other options are emerging due to political change?

Phil Craig [00:01:08]

Well, there’s a lot in that question. First, I don’t see other options emerging. John Steen Hayes made a compelling case yesterday, urging people to vote in 2024 as if their lives depended on it, to avoid what he termed a “Doomsday coalition.” We need to be realistic; we’re too optimistic. The Western Cape has lacked agency; decisions have been imposed for 30 years. We can’t fix anything without the authority to do so. We need to take control of our destiny first, then negotiate with the rest of South Africa. We can’t gamble like Zimbabwe did. Let’s walk away from the rigged game and secure our future.

Alec Hogg [00:03:53]

When Gayton McKenzie opposes participation, given his constituency, what’s your response?

Phil Craig [00:04:21]

Gayton’s decision is his, but democracy is about what the people want. Let’s have a referendum and let the Western Cape people decide. Democracy should not be feared.

Alec Hogg [00:05:35]

You sound passionate, akin to Gayton. Are you winning hearts?

Phil Craig [00:05:35]

It’s early days. But waiting for the perfect moment is futile. 2024 may be our last chance. Let’s not gamble; let’s secure our future now.

Alec Hogg [00:08:09]

If the multiparty coalition succeeds, would you abandon your ambitions?

Phil Craig [00:08:32]

We’ll deal with that if it happens. But it’s improbable. Coalition parties may not agree long-term. Western Cape people have a constitutional right to self-determination.

Alec Hogg [00:10:33]

Post-independence, would you envision coalition governance?

Phil Craig [00:11:42]

There will be discussions post-independence. A Canton system or PR could be options. The goal is to empower the Western Cape people.

Alec Hogg [00:11:50]

Your argument resonates, but hasn’t translated at the ballot box. Why?

Phil Craig [00:11:50]

It’s challenging. The DA’s refusal to call a referendum forces voters to choose. The Referendum Party aims to pressure for a referendum, as we know the majority support Cape independence.

Alec Hogg [00:14:04]

You’re on the ballot, despite IEC issues. What’s next?

Phil Craig [00:14:12]

We’ve faced hurdles with IEC’s signature requirements. We’ve collected enough, but legal challenges loom. Our focus remains on securing a referendum.

Alec Hogg [00:16:28]

What’s next if Referendum Party doesn’t succeed?

Phil Craig [00:16:28]

We plan for success, but democracy is the goal. If the people of the Western Cape reject independence, we’ll respect it. Holding a private referendum might be an option if democracy is obstructed.

Alec Hogg [00:17:06]

You seem to agree with Gayton that the DA is the problem. In the Western Cape, there’s almost a cult-like support for the DA because it’s outperformed the rest of the country. It’s like the Dutch disease, finding something to complain about when things are going well.

Phil Craig [00:17:37]

I’d traditionally support the DA, but they’ve become complacent as the status quo. In our political structure, politicians are too tied to party lines. The DA lacks courage to challenge the system. We’re not against the DA in government; we just think they’ve become too conservative and need prodding to progress further. Alan, in particular, is resistant to discussing Cape independence. If the DA refuses to listen to voters, that’s undemocratic.

Alec Hogg [00:20:39]

Let’s open the floor for questions. Do you think international powers would allow Cape independence?

Phil Craig [00:21:04]

Yes, the geopolitical landscape increasingly supports it. Recent global events have highlighted the strategic significance of the Cape. Engaging with other countries is restricted until independence, but political parties abroad are receptive.

BizNews Community Member [00:22:50]

Phil, you’re a UK citizen pushing a divisive agenda in South Africa. Why do you think you have the right to do that?

Phil Craig [00:23:06]

South Africa belongs to all who live in it. I’m advocating for people to decide their future democratically. My rights are no less than anyone else’s.

Alec Hogg [00:26:57]

The recent oil and gas discovery off the southern Cape coast complicates matters. How would you address this?

Phil Craig [00:27:41]

We need a win-win solution through negotiation, ensuring both parties benefit economically and politically. It’s about self-determination, not just financial gain.

Alec Hogg [00:28:41]

Why focus on the historic Western Cape boundary for independence?

Phil Craig [00:28:59]

The Western Cape fulfills the criteria for statehood. Defining the borders democratically is essential. We want people to choose their destiny.

Alec Hogg [00:31:58]

What’s the trend for Cape independence?

Phil Craig [00:32:31]

Support is increasing, particularly among coloured and black voters. It’s not about race but about people wanting solutions. Coloured voter support has grown notably.

Alec Hogg [00:35:22]

How would a potential ANC, EFF, MK alliance affect Cape independence?

Phil Craig [00:35:51]

A dysfunctional national government strengthens the case for Cape independence. While undesirable for South Africa, it underscores the need for self-determination.

Alec Hogg [00:37:12]

Thanks, Phil Craig, for your insights.

