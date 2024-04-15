BNC#6: Corné Mulder Q&A – Electoral strategies and coalition dynamics

During a candid Q&A session at BNC#6 in Hermanus, Corné Mulder discussed the intricate dynamics of upcoming elections, emphasising the potential impact of tactical voting and coalition politics. Mulder scrutinised the ANC’s strategies, cautioning against tampering with electoral systems and predicting potential shifts in power dynamics within the party. With insights into party dynamics and potential outcomes, Mulder painted a nuanced picture of the South African political landscape, highlighting the stakes and uncertainties as the nation approaches a critical electoral juncture.

Summary of the Q&A session with Corné Mulder at BNC#6 in Hermanus

Corné Mulder delves into the intricate dynamics of the political landscape, offering a nuanced analysis of electoral strategies and coalition building. He explores the multifaceted nature of political contests, highlighting the strategies employed by various parties to secure victory and wield power.

Mulder examined the art of electoral campaigning, shedding light on the tactics utilized by political actors to resonate with voters and garner support. From traditional door-to-door canvassing to sophisticated digital marketing techniques, parties employ a diverse array of methods to sway public opinion and mobilize their base.

Moreover, Mulder delved into the complexities of coalition politics, illustrating how parties form alliances to bolster their electoral prospects and gain leverage in government. He elucidated the intricate negotiations and compromises that underpin coalition agreements, emphasizing the delicate balance of power that defines such arrangements.

Furthermore, Mulder explored the role of ideology and pragmatism in shaping political alliances, highlighting how parties reconcile their principles with the exigencies of governance. He analysed the ideological spectrum, from centrist pragmatism to staunch ideological adherence, and examined how parties navigate these ideological fault lines in the pursuit of power.

In addition, Mulder offered insights into the evolving nature of political communication, tracing the impact of technological advancements and media fragmentation on electoral dynamics. He underscored the importance of effective messaging and branding in shaping public perception, as well as the challenges posed by disinformation and polarization.

Overall, Mulder provided a comprehensive overview of the political landscape, offering valuable insights into the strategies and dynamics that shape electoral contests and coalition politics. With his nuanced analysis and keen observations, Mulder’s words serve as an invaluable resource for understanding the intricacies of modern politics.

Edited transcript of the Q&A session with Corné Mulder at BNC#6 in Hermanus ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Alec Hogg [00:00:07]

Thank you. It sounds like this could be an election of tactical voting. Could you unpack more about the Western Cape before we talk about the national scene? Because people were shocked when they heard Gayton say it’s definitely not going to be a DA victory.

Corné Mulder [00:00:32]

Let me start about the tactical voting. Don’t tamper with the electoral system when you’re about to defeat the ANC. I tried to convince people not to go there. The ANC won’t amend the system unless it’s to their benefit. Yesterday we saw them try to change the law, nothing to do with independence, but to steal. The electoral system itself is going to be difficult. In the past, there were two ballots, now three. Parliament consists of 400 members. You have the first ballot to elect 200 members directly, only party names. The second ballot is for the other 200 members, including independents. Latest rumors say there may be 16 independents. Then there’s a third ballot strictly for the provincial legislature. People sometimes vote tactically, preferring one party provincially and another nationally. If you look at the Western Cape, for example, ACDP voters are loyal provincially but vote differently nationally. My strategy this election is to say, vote for your choice on all ballots.

Alec Hogg [00:03:38]

How do you recommend people vote?

Corné Mulder [00:03:54]

People more readily vote for us nationally because they see our role in Parliament. We make a difference by being there. In the Western Cape, the focus will be on candidates for premier. My appeal is to trust the Freedom Front Plus. If the DA falls below 50%, needing a coalition partner, we’ll step up.

Alec Hogg [00:05:52]

What are your numbers?

Corné Mulder [00:05:58]

In the Western Cape legislature, the DA governs with 24 seats out of 42. If they lose three seats, it’s 50/50. I believe they’ll lose more than four seats. The Patriotic Alliance will be strong. If there’s a need for a coalition, we’ll ensure the right people remain in government.

Alec Hogg [00:09:13]

You don’t trust the polls. What’s likely if the election were held today?

Corné Mulder [00:09:23]

The ANC is in trouble. There’s no good ANC or bad ANC. We have to defeat and destroy them. Polls indicate around 40%, but I think they’ll do better. I predict the DA will be in the mid to low 20s. The multiparty charter parties are polling around 35%. We need 210 votes in Parliament.

Alec Hogg [00:14:16]

Some say this has come too soon. Maybe 2029.

Corné Mulder [00:14:31]

We can’t wait until 2029. South Africa can’t afford another five years under ANC misrule and corruption. The time is now.

Alec Hogg [00:16:13]

We have questions from the floor.

BizNews Community Member [00:16:22]

Doctor Mulder, what are the chances of a government of national unity?

Corné Mulder [00:16:34]

It’s a strong possibility. The ANC might go for it to stay in power, not because they’ve changed. It creates a false impression of unity. A government of national unity will have challenges regarding policies and the economy.

Alec Hogg [00:23:43]

Is it possible the ANC could split again?

Corné Mulder [00:24:03]

It’s too late. Seats go with the party received in the election. If there’s internal fighting and some leave, they’ll be replaced. There’s a history in the ANC of presidents being removed overnight.

BizNews Community Member [00:27:36]

Could Cyril Ramaphosa do a deal with the EFF?

Corné Mulder [00:27:57]

I believe he would. The ANC needs to be isolated. The ANC will do anything to stay in power.

Alec Hogg [00:30:14]

What’ll happen to the party once Mr. Zuma is gone?

Corné Mulder [00:30:33]

You can’t build a party around one person. It’s a cult. It’ll fade away like the AWB.

