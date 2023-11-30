Alec Hogg’s newsletter for Premium members. Thursday, 30th November 2023

When at my desk, a slight turn of the head brings the pic above into my eyeline. It captured one of those moments to always cherish. Yours truly snugly settled between two heroes, Warren Buffett on my left and the now late Charlie Munger to the right.

Charlie, who was 99, passed away on Tuesday, One of his favourite sayings was what he really wanted to know was where he would die, so he’s be sure to go there. That was one of many quips which will be a constant reminder of Charlie, the self-described “book with ears”, a highly rational being from whom many learnt so much.

Like most pilgrims to end April’s annual ‘Woodstock of Capitalism’ in Omaha, I first went there to hear Buffett, but gradually ended up listening more to Charlie. My library is stacked with books he recommended during those Berkshire Hathaway AGMs – from Marcus Aurelius’s Meditations to Robert Cialdini’s Influence, Thorndike’s Outsiders to many biographies on Benjamin Franklin and Cicero.

Over the years we’ve carried many wonderful Munger insights on BizNews. Yesterday we pulled three of the best pieces from our partners at the FT and Bloomberg which marked his passing with the kind of blanket coverage usually reserved for an admired head of state. Richly deserved, too. Click on the headings to read them:

We’ve got something else from Munger’s home state today – and as we always do, first bite for our Premium members.

A well established and rapidly expanding construction group in California, created by South Africans, is keen to hire a Chief Operating Officer from the ‘Old Country’. Salary is $200 000 to $300 000 pa and they’ll take care of visas, relocation etc. I know the people involved and can vouch for their credentials.

If you’re driven, innovative, smart, an experienced construction hand and fancy a change of scenery, click here to see the full specs. There’s a “more information” form at the bottom of the page – or you can email [email protected]. Rest assured all inquiries will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Sterkte, Alec

