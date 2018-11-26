Constitutional Court dismisses Moyane’s bid to block Ramaphosa firing him

By Nkululeko Ncana

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s highest court dismissed an application by the former head of the tax authority seeking to block President Cyril Ramaphosa from firing him.

The Constitutional Court dismissed the application by Tom Moyane, the former Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, “because grounds for the engagement of its exclusive jurisdiction have not been established,” the court said in an emailed copy of its judgment. “The applicant has other avenues available.” It decided not to award costs.

Ramaphosa fired Moyane on Nov. 1 and he responded by giving the president until Nov. 9 to reinstate him, saying the move was unlawful.