Starting Saturday, residents will each be allowed to use 105litres (28 gallons) a day, up from the current limit of 70litres, the South African city’s municipality said in a statement Thursday.

Residents were restricted to 50litres a day until Oct. 1, when curbs were relaxed as improved winter rainfall restored dam levels. Dams supplying Cape Town are at 71% of capacity, compared with 36% a year ago.