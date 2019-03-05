South Africa GDP growth slows across the board

Markets

The rand strengthened for the first time in six days against the dollar, gaining 0.7% to 14.1357 by 12:45pm in Johannesburg. Yields on rand-denominated government bonds due in December 2026 fell 4 basis points, the most since Feb. 26, to 8.69%.

What the Bloomberg economist says …

The headline figure was better than expected, but the heavy dependence on private consumption carries risks for the longevity of the current expansion. We expect the sharp drop in fuel prices in January and December to give further impetus to consumption in the first half of 2019, but risks to the rand and power supply is likely to continue to inhibit investment. The risks to our 1.4% growth forecast for this year are increasingly tilted towards the downside. – Mark Bohlund, Bloomberg Economics