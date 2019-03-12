Group Five files for business rescue; stock suspended on JSE

By Ana Monteiro and Renee Bonorchis

(Bloomberg) – Group Five Ltd. entered a South African form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue and had its stock suspended from trading in Johannesburg as the South African construction company sees a “slim chance” for any value realisation for shareholders.

The company appointed David Lake and Peter van den Steen of Metis Corporate Advisory as business rescue practitioners for each of Group Five and G5 Construction, it said in a statement Tuesday.

Key insights