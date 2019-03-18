The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Jeff Radebe removes Central Energy Fund chairman Luvo Makasi; cites serious allegations
Makasi, a director and chairman of the board at the CEF, which oversees South Africa’s state-owned oil company and energy assets, responded to the allegations, the energy ministry said Saturday in a statement without providing details. It didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
“Having considered Mr. Makasi’s written response, the Minister on 15 March wrote to Mr. Makasi, removing him,” the ministry said.