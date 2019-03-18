The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Stuck on a train; President Cyril Ramaphosa experiences bad infrastructure first hand
Ramaphosa apologizes for #Loadshedding – Gordhan says it’s “unacceptable” – Just who is running SA?
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 18, 2019
On Sunday, he spoke to the national broadcaster on the sidelines of an election campaign appearance in the northern town of Mahikeng to say sorry for some of the most severe power cuts South Africans have yet experienced. The next day, he joined commuters on a 45-minute train trip to the capital, Pretoria. Unexplained delays meant that the trip lasted more than three hours and he was late for a meeting of the ruling party’s leadership.
It’s not an ideal situation for a man who is trying to convince voters to back his African National Congress in elections in May, when many of them already blame the party for the country’s inadequate public transport and failing power grid.
Having already said that he plans to restructure the state power utility, Ramaphosa kept up his tough talk while stuck on the train.
It’s going to take more than that to convince potential voters.
Today President Ramaphosa got to experience what millions of South Africans face daily due to his failing ANC gov. Overcrowded, unsafe & unreliable trains that run late more often than not.
The solution is simple: Dissolve Prasa & let provinces manage their own rail & ports.
— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 18, 2019