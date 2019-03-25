Rothschild in SA management shakeup: Martin Kingston exec chair; Bondi, Douglas co-heads

Rothschild & Co:

Rothschild & Co is pleased to announce that Martin Kingston, Chief Executive Officer of Rothschild & Co in South Africa, will assume the role of Executive Chairman, with effect from 1 April 2019. Paul Bondi and Giles Douglas will assume the role of Co-Heads of South Africa and will support Martin in managing the business and client relationships. Paul and Giles each have over 20 years of investment banking experience and have been with the business for 13 and 5 years respectively.

Trevor Manuel, a former Finance Minister of South Africa, and current Chairman of Old Mutual Limited, will return to his position as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Rothschild & Co in South Africa whilst also continuing in his role as Senior Advisor to the group. Other Non-Executive Directors include:

Dolly Mokgatle, one of the founding partners of the Peotona Group, and a seasoned businesswoman who currently serves on the boards of Kumba Iron Ore, Total SA and Telkom. Ms Mokgatle is the Chairperson of the Rothschild & Co (South Africa) Foundation, an educational trust which holds a 25.1% interest in Rothschild & Co in South Africa

Thembisa Skweyiya, a lawyer and businesswoman with extensive financial services and corporate governance experience, who currently serves on the boards of Imperial Logistics Holdings, Liberty Holdings and Woolworths Holdings

The changes in executive leadership reflect the group’s long-term commitment and ongoing investment in both South Africa and the region and build on Rothschild & Co in South Africa’s market positioning and success.

The team has advised on the following significant transactions in the past 18 months:

Old Mutual plc’s £12bn Managed Separation into its four independent business units

Vodacom’s $1.3bn Black Economic Empowerment transaction

Chevron Global Energy’s $1bn disposal of its 75% interest in Chevron South Africa and 100% interest in Chevron Botswana

Anglo American’s sale of its Eskom-tied domestic thermal coal operations & New Largo thermal coal project

Sasol’s $1.6bn Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment transaction

Sasol’s $2.25bn dual tranche senior notes offering

The team’s collective credentials and depth of experience were recently acknowledged at the 2018 DealMakers Awards ceremony, where they won the following awards:

Mergers & Acquisitions DealMaker of the Year by Deal Value for the top advisory team

Deal of the Year for the Managed Separation of Old Mutual

Individual DealMaker of the Year for Martin Kingston

Commenting on these developments, Robert Leitão, Managing Partner at Rothschild & Co, said “These appointments reflect the ongoing evolution of Rothschild & Co’s business, and further enhances our success and long-standing track record as a leading financial advisory business in Africa. We are extremely proud of the team’s collective efforts in building this successful platform.”