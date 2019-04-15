ANC Stalwarts outraged by Ace Magashule’s racist utterances

ANC Stalwarts media release:

The outrageous utterances of Ace Magashule, ANC SG, in Phillipi on Saturday (13 April, 2019), inciting ANC supporters to exercise their vote in a racist way, is completely unacceptable. As far as we are concerned, these are the utterance of an individual and cannot be construed as the utterances of the ANC by any stretch of the imagination. The ANC Constitution is our lodestar. We are proud members of the ANC, “a non-racial and non-sexist and democratic liberation movement.” Our Constitution behoves us “to unite all the people of South Africa, Africans in particular, for the complete liberation of the country from all forms of discrimination and national oppression.”

The utterances by someone occupying the office of SG, exhorting masses of poor black people not to vote for “umlungu”, are utterly alien to the core principles and character of the ANC and its mission to build a nation free of prejudice, poverty and exploitation.

Employing racial tropes at an ANC election event is abhorrent and must be inconsistent with what the ANC stands for.

Seriously, in which world is looking into someone’s fridge, loudly stating ‘akho kudla la’, & subjecting a person to the indignity of accepting R400 for food in front of cameras? Ace Magashule is a cretin. — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) April 13, 2019

It saddens us to see that his conduct makes him indistinguishable from the racial nativists who have emerged during the years of state capture, those who cruelly exploit the hardships of our people through racial scapegoating to deflect attention from their own misdemeanours and criminal conduct.

His behaviour and utterances are completely at odds with the Freedom Charter and the constitution of the ANC.

We believe that we represent the views of all long serving veterans and members of the ANC, who hold fast to the legacies of Luthuli, Tambo and Mandela, and insist that we cannot standby while the office of the SG is soiled by such crass disregard of the core values, ethos and principles of the ANC. His words and actions do not represent us!

We call on the President of the ANC and the ANC Integrity Commission to URGENTLY act to prevent the further befouling of this high station once occupied by the likes of Sol Plaatje, Walter Sisulu and Kgalema Motlanthe.

Signed by:

1. Mavuso Msimang

2. Barbara Masekela

3. Murphy Morobe

4. Popo Molefe

5. Ilse Fischer

6. Cas Coovadia

7. Ata Mkhwanazi

8. Omry Magoale

9. Ivan Pillay

10. Laurentia Richer

11. Sagie Pillay

12. Peter Richer

13. Aslam Dasoo

14. Mary Metcalfe

15. Sheila Sisulu

16. Tim Wilson