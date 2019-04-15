Cash for votes: Has Ace Magashule overstepped during electioneering?

The DA has filed a complaint that the ANC secretary-general handed over cash during door-to-door campaigning.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule could face a hefty fine after giving a woman R400 while electioneering, should he be found guilty of flouting the Electoral Code of Conduct.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule gives a woman money while on ANC campaign trail in Western Cape. #Elections2019 #eNCANow Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/Zq91UKUntO — eNCA (@eNCA) April 13, 2019

The DA filed a complaint with the IEC over the cash handover, which allegedly took place during the ANC’s door-to-door campaign in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Electoral Code of Conduct prevents political parties and its members from offering any inducement or reward to a person to vote for an organisation. The DA has said Magashule has behaved like this repeatedly.

All political parties taking part in this year’s elections had to sign the IEC’s code of conduct. The DA’s Mike Moriarty said: “We have pointed out to the IEC both the fact that there has been a contravention and also that the chief electoral officer has an obligation in terms of the Act to investigate the matter and ensure a free and fair election.”

If Magashule is found guilty of the offence, the Electoral Court could impose a penalty ranging from a formal warning to a fine not exceeding R200,000 and forfeiture of the party’s deposit.