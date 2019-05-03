Mcebisi Jonas to replace Phuthuma Nhleko as MTN chair

The departure of Nhleko would end an almost two-decade association with Johannesburg-based MTN, which was founded in 1994 and has operations in 20 countries in Africa and the Middle East. The 59-year-old has been chairman or chief executive officer since 2001, and held both roles during talks to settle a $1bn fine in Nigeria three years ago.

Jonas, who is also 59 and already a non-executive director of MTN, was deputy finance minister for almost three years before being removed by former President Jacob Zuma in 2017. Bloomberg News reported the MTN chairman move was under consideration last year.