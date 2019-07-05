Cyril gives SIU green light to investigate two State Departments

By Renee Bonorchis

(Bloomberg) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation giving the state’s Special Investigating Unit the go ahead to probe the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Independent Development Trust for maladministration.

Transactions to be investigated include the construction of the Limpopo High Court, Mpumalanga High Court, the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court, the Booysens Magistrate’s Court, the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court, the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court and the acquisition of land for the Mpumalanga High Court, according to the government gazette published on Friday.

The SIU was also asked to probe the Department of Water and Sanitation over the appointment of a service provider for the emergency upgrading of the Thukela Goedertrouw Transfer Scheme, according to a second proclamation in the government gazette.