ArcelorMittal South Africa expects R650m H1 loss, to cut 2,000 jobs

By Lynn Thomasson

(Bloomberg) – ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. may cut more than 2,000 jobs as part of a widespread restructuring to cut costs. The shares plunged.

South Africa’s steel industry is suffering from high costs for electricity and raw materials, and has been hit by the weak local economy, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. It expects to report a loss in the first half and said earnings excluding some items will fall by at least R650m ($45.8 million).

“Due to the difficult domestic economic environment, the South African steel industry continues to face significant challenges,” the company said. “More significant measures have become necessary, including the review of staffing levels.”