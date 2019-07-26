Billionaire Agarwal plans to exit his stake in Anglo American

By Thomas Biesheuvel

(Bloomberg) – Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, once the biggest shareholder in Anglo American Plc, plans to exit his stake in the diversified mining company.

Volcan Investments Ltd., Agarwal’s holding company, will unwind the position by calling an exchangeable bond, part of an unusual structure that effectively gave him the shares on loan. Cairn India Holdings, an offshore unit of Vedanta Ltd., said separately that it ended a structured investment in Anglo agreed with Volcan in December that netted a gain of about $100m in the eight-month period it was held.

Agarwal will likely make about $500m from his investment and pocket between $200m and $300m after fees, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. It’s a small gain considering Anglo shares had soared more than 80% since March 2017, when Agarwal announced his intentions. Anglo fell as much as 5.1% and traded 4.5% lower at 8:05am in London.

The future of Anglo American, one of the most iconic names in mining, has been in question ever since Agarwal built his surprise stake. Analysts have speculated about plans to break up or merge Anglo, which owns some of the best copper, diamond and platinum mines in the world. But the market moved against Agarwal, making any prospective plans more difficult.

The billionaire maintained that his interest in Anglo was a family investment and he didn’t intend to make a takeover offer. Even so, the structure used to hold the Anglo investment was unusual because it offered Agarwal voting rights and minimal exposure to the stock price.