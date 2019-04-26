Anglo building a brick wall against Agarwal

LONDON — The Indian billionaire owner of Vedanta Resources, Anil Agarwal, appears to have his eye on taking over Anglo American or at least the South African arm. Agarwal owns about a fifth of the mining giant after a complex deal in 2017 allowed him to swap bonds into a near 20% stake in Anglo in 2020. Rumours are abounding that Agarwal may be looking to splitting up Anglo into a South African company focusing on platinum and iron, while the international arm concentrates on the copper and diamond assets. Since a low in its share price in 2016 of below £5, the company has done well under the leadership of CEO Mark Cutifani and traded at around £20 a share this week. It has also shed its non-core assets and cleaned up its portfolio and executives believe they are now poised for sustainable growth. Cutifani appears to be taking rumours that Agarwal has brought in JP Morgan to help him in his bid for Anglo as a sign that he needs to put up his defences and is said to have hired three investment banks to help him ward-off a take-over. – Linda van Tilburg

Anglo steps up defense to repel Agarwal’s interest: Telegraph

By Michael Msika

(Bloomberg) – Anglo American Plc has hired three investment banks to fend off a potential takeover bid from the billionaire owner of Vedanta Resources Ltd, Anil Agarwal, the Telegraph reported, citing unidentified people.