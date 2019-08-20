Harmony Gold hunts for deals amid depleting South Africa reserves

By Felix Njini

(Bloomberg) – Harmony Gold Mining Co. is assessing the acquisition of new assets, including AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.’s last underground operation in South Africa, as it seeks to replace depleting reserves.

While gold output rose 17% in the year through to June, Harmony needs new capacity as its South African mines run out of viable ore and a project in Papua New Guinea stalls amid regulatory challenges, said Chief Executive Officer Peter Steenkamp. The Mponeng mine being sold by AngloGold is one “opportunity,” but the company is also looking for deals across Africa, Australia and Southeast Asia, he said.

“We are constantly, constantly looking at opportunities in those three regions,” Steenkamp said in an interview on Tuesday. Indonesia and Ghana are two countries of particular interest, he said, even though no projects have been identified yet.

Harmony is still heavily dependent on South Africa, where the gold industry is shrinking amid the geological challenges of exploiting the world’s deepest mines. Potential deals in its home country are complicated by government rules intended to redistribute the benefits of mining more widely to make up for racial discrimination during apartheid, the CEO said.

“Harmony will be operating in South Africa for a very long time,” Steenkamp said. “We are not against any investment in South Africa provided it matches our criteria and we can make money out of it.”