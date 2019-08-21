The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Sars puts R3m a year IT head on suspension; five execs in total
By Renee Bonorchis
(Bloomberg) – The South African Revenue Service said it placed Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, head of digital information services and technology, on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process in connection with allegations of misconduct.
“This brings the number of executives currently on precautionary suspension to five,” the tax agency said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “This is part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole Sars leadership by the commissioner in terms of good governance and, further, in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance.”
The tax authority said in July that four executives were already on suspension after accusations of misconduct.
“These suspensions are precautionary in nature and as such do not amount to findings of any wrong doing on the part of the executives concerned,” Sars said.
