The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Naspers shareholders give Prosus listing green light
By Loni Prinsloo
Also read: The Naspers dilemma – it makes sense to take the Prosus stock
Naspers will retain a 73% majority stake in the new company, known as Prosus NV, which will also have investments in internet firms from Germany and the US to India and Brazil. The move is intended to ease the company’s dominance of Johannesburg’s stock exchange and close a valuation gap between the Tencent stake and Naspers as a whole, which is worth $98bn.
“This listing won’t fix everything,” Chief Financial Officer Basil Sgourdos said at the investor meeting, in reference to the discount. “We have a lot more work to do.”
Also read: Naspers out to prove it is not a one trick pony – FT
Naspers shares declined 0.9% to R3,399.25 as of 2:38pm in Johannesburg. Shareholders were expected to support the listing, analysts said earlier this week.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.